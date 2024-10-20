Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Isotopes quiz #1 Flashcards

Isotopes quiz #1
2 students found this helpful
1/8

  • What is a radioactive isotope?

    A radioactive isotope is an unstable isotope that breaks down and emits energy in the form of particles.

  • How many protons and neutrons does a Carbon-14 isotope have?

    A Carbon-14 isotope has 6 protons and 8 neutrons.

  • What is the mass number of a Carbon-14 isotope?

    The mass number of a Carbon-14 isotope is 14.

  • What is a half-life in the context of radioactive isotopes?

    A half-life is the time it takes for half of the radioactive atoms in a sample to decay.

  • Name two applications of radioactive isotopes mentioned in the transcript.

    Radioactive isotopes are used in medicine and for radiometric dating of fossils.

  • What is radiometric dating and what does it rely on?

    Radiometric dating is a method used to date fossils and it relies on radioactive isotopes.

  • What is the significance of the half-life in radiometric dating?

    The half-life allows scientists to determine the age of fossils by measuring the decay rate of radioactive isotopes.

  • What is the role of radioactive isotopes in medical imaging?

    Radioactive isotopes are used in medical imaging techniques such as MRI to visualize internal structures.