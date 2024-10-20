Isotopes quiz #1 Flashcards
Terms in this set (8)
What is a radioactive isotope?
A radioactive isotope is an unstable isotope that breaks down and emits energy in the form of particles.
How many protons and neutrons does a Carbon-14 isotope have?
A Carbon-14 isotope has 6 protons and 8 neutrons.
What is the mass number of a Carbon-14 isotope?
The mass number of a Carbon-14 isotope is 14.
What is a half-life in the context of radioactive isotopes?
A half-life is the time it takes for half of the radioactive atoms in a sample to decay.
Name two applications of radioactive isotopes mentioned in the transcript.
Radioactive isotopes are used in medicine and for radiometric dating of fossils.
What is radiometric dating and what does it rely on?
Radiometric dating is a method used to date fossils and it relies on radioactive isotopes.
What is the significance of the half-life in radiometric dating?
The half-life allows scientists to determine the age of fossils by measuring the decay rate of radioactive isotopes.
What is the role of radioactive isotopes in medical imaging?
Radioactive isotopes are used in medical imaging techniques such as MRI to visualize internal structures.