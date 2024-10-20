Land Plants exam Flashcards
Terms in this set (28)
Cuticle
A waxy covering on the surface of stems and leaves that prevents desiccation in terrestrial plants.
What is the primary function of stomata?
Stomata control gas exchange and regulate water loss in plants.
Vascular Tissue
Specialized tissue in plants that transports water and nutrients; includes xylem and phloem.
What are the two main types of vascular tissue in plants?
Xylem and Phloem.
Nonvascular Plants
Plants that lack vascular tissue, such as mosses, liverworts, and hornworts.
What is the dominant life cycle stage in nonvascular plants?
Gametophyte dominant.
Seedless Vascular Plants
Plants that have vascular tissue but do not produce seeds; includes ferns and horsetails.
What adaptation allows seed plants to reproduce without water?
Pollen.
Gymnosperms
Seed plants that produce naked seeds, such as conifers.
What is the main difference between gymnosperms and angiosperms?
Gymnosperms have naked seeds, while angiosperms have seeds enclosed in fruits.
Angiosperms
Flowering plants that produce seeds within a fruit.
What is the function of xylem?
Transports water and minerals from roots to other parts of the plant.
Phloem
The vascular tissue in plants that conducts sugars and other metabolic products downward from the leaves.
What are trachids?
Cells in xylem that help carry water and provide structural support.
Lignin
A complex organic polymer in cell walls that provides rigidity and does not rot easily.
What is the role of guard cells?
Guard cells regulate the opening and closing of stomata.
Sporophyte
The diploid, spore-producing phase in the life cycle of a plant.
What is a sporangium?
An enclosure in which spores are formed.
Homosporous
Producing one type of spore that develops into a bisexual gametophyte.
Heterosporous
Producing two types of spores: microspores (male) and megaspores (female).
What is the significance of seeds in plant evolution?
Seeds protect the embryo and provide a food supply, allowing plants to survive in diverse environments.
Microphylls
Small leaves with a single strand of vascular tissue.
What are megaphylls?
Leaves with a highly branched vascular system.
Embryophytes
Land plants that hold the developing embryo within the tissues of the parent plant.
What is the main function of roots?
Roots absorb water and nutrients and anchor the plant in the ground.
What is the role of flowers in angiosperms?
Flowers are the reproductive structures that facilitate pollination and seed production.
Endosperm
The part of a seed that acts as a food store for the developing plant embryo.
What is the primary function of phloem?
Transports sugars and nutrients throughout the plant.