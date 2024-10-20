Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Land Plants exam Flashcards

Back
Land Plants exam
How well do you know this?
1/28

  • Cuticle

    A waxy covering on the surface of stems and leaves that prevents desiccation in terrestrial plants.

  • What is the primary function of stomata?

    Stomata control gas exchange and regulate water loss in plants.

  • Vascular Tissue

    Specialized tissue in plants that transports water and nutrients; includes xylem and phloem.

  • What are the two main types of vascular tissue in plants?

    Xylem and Phloem.

  • Nonvascular Plants

    Plants that lack vascular tissue, such as mosses, liverworts, and hornworts.

  • What is the dominant life cycle stage in nonvascular plants?

    Gametophyte dominant.

  • Seedless Vascular Plants

    Plants that have vascular tissue but do not produce seeds; includes ferns and horsetails.

  • What adaptation allows seed plants to reproduce without water?

    Pollen.

  • Gymnosperms

    Seed plants that produce naked seeds, such as conifers.

  • What is the main difference between gymnosperms and angiosperms?

    Gymnosperms have naked seeds, while angiosperms have seeds enclosed in fruits.

  • Angiosperms

    Flowering plants that produce seeds within a fruit.

  • What is the function of xylem?

    Transports water and minerals from roots to other parts of the plant.

  • Phloem

    The vascular tissue in plants that conducts sugars and other metabolic products downward from the leaves.

  • What are trachids?

    Cells in xylem that help carry water and provide structural support.

  • Lignin

    A complex organic polymer in cell walls that provides rigidity and does not rot easily.

  • What is the role of guard cells?

    Guard cells regulate the opening and closing of stomata.

  • Sporophyte

    The diploid, spore-producing phase in the life cycle of a plant.

  • What is a sporangium?

    An enclosure in which spores are formed.

  • Homosporous

    Producing one type of spore that develops into a bisexual gametophyte.

  • Heterosporous

    Producing two types of spores: microspores (male) and megaspores (female).

  • What is the significance of seeds in plant evolution?

    Seeds protect the embryo and provide a food supply, allowing plants to survive in diverse environments.

  • Microphylls

    Small leaves with a single strand of vascular tissue.

  • What are megaphylls?

    Leaves with a highly branched vascular system.

  • Embryophytes

    Land plants that hold the developing embryo within the tissues of the parent plant.

  • What is the main function of roots?

    Roots absorb water and nutrients and anchor the plant in the ground.

  • What is the role of flowers in angiosperms?

    Flowers are the reproductive structures that facilitate pollination and seed production.

  • Endosperm

    The part of a seed that acts as a food store for the developing plant embryo.

  • What is the primary function of phloem?

    Transports sugars and nutrients throughout the plant.