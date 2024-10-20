Land Plants quiz #2 Flashcards
Land Plants quiz #2
Which group of plants were the first to adapt to life on land?
Nonvascular plants, such as bryophytes, were the first to adapt to life on land.Which of the following contains multiple gymnosperm ovules? A) Pine cone B) Flower C) Leaf D) Root
A) Pine coneWhich of these characteristics is shared by algae and seed plants?
Both algae and seed plants perform photosynthesis.Which of these can be found in both gymnosperms and angiosperms? A) Seeds B) Flowers C) Fruits D) Spores
A) SeedsWhat group of plants are vascular?
Seedless vascular plants and seed plants are vascular.Which best explains why angiosperms are the most diverse and successful plant group today?
Angiosperms are diverse and successful due to their flowers and fruits, which aid in reproduction and seed dispersal.Which characteristic is always true for all members of the plant kingdom?
All members of the plant kingdom have cell walls made of cellulose.Which of the following is a characteristic of all angiosperms? A) Flowers B) Cones C) Naked seeds D) No vascular tissue
A) FlowersHow do bryophytes (mosses) transport water & food?
Bryophytes transport water and nutrients through simple diffusion and capillary action, as they lack vascular tissue.Which of the following do typical plant cells have that typical animal cells do not? A) Cell wall B) Mitochondria C) Nucleus D) Ribosomes
A) Cell wallWhich of the following is not a characteristic of plants? A) Photosynthesis B) Cell wall made of chitin C) Multicellular D) Eukaryotic
B) Cell wall made of chitinWhich of the following is a trait possessed by all angiosperms? A) Seeds B) Flowers C) Cones D) Spores
B) FlowersWhich of the following is a common feature among liverworts? A) Vascular tissue B) Rhizoids C) Seeds D) Flowers
B) RhizoidsWhere in an angiosperm would you find a megasporangium?
A megasporangium is found within the ovule of an angiosperm.What are the three bryophytes?
The three bryophytes are mosses, liverworts, and hornworts.During the evolution of plant vascular tissues, what was a significant development?
The development of lignin and tracheids was significant for structural support and nutrient transport.Why do mosses grow well in the arctic tundra?
Mosses grow well in the arctic tundra because they can survive in cold, moist environments and do not require soil.In angiosperms, what is the role of the flower?
In angiosperms, the flower is the reproductive structure that facilitates pollination and fertilization.Which of the following is a true statement about aquatic plants? A) They have a cuticle B) They lack stomata C) They have vascular tissue D) They reproduce using seeds
B) They lack stomataWhich of the following is not considered a plant organ? A) Leaf B) Stem C) Root D) Chloroplast
D) ChloroplastWhich part of a moss plant produces spores?
The sporophyte part of a moss plant produces spores.Which of the following is an advantage of asexual reproduction in plants? A) Genetic diversity B) Rapid population increase C) Requires two parents D) Produces seeds
B) Rapid population increaseMicrophylls are characteristic of which types of plants?
Microphylls are characteristic of lycophytes, a group of seedless vascular plants.Which of the following structures is not found in bryophytes? A) Rhizoids B) Vascular tissue C) Gametophyte D) Sporophyte
B) Vascular tissueMoss is an example of which type of plant?
Moss is an example of a nonvascular plant, specifically a bryophyte.Why was the evolution of cuticle so important during the evolution of land plants?
The cuticle was important because it helped prevent water loss in terrestrial environments.Which of the following is a similarity between bryophytes and seedless vascular plants?
Both bryophytes and seedless vascular plants require water for fertilization.Which of the following are traits shared by land plants and their closest relatives among the algae?
A moss plant's thin brown stalk, the sporophyte, produces spores.Which of the following are present in angiosperms but not in gymnosperms? A) Flowers B) Seeds C) Pollen D) Vascular tissue
A) FlowersWhich adaptation do ferns have that allows them to thrive in moist environments?
Ferns have large leaves called fronds that increase surface area for photosynthesis and spore dispersal.Which structure is common to both gymnosperms and angiosperms? A) Seeds B) Flowers C) Fruits D) Spores
A) SeedsWhich characteristic below is shared by plants and algae?
Both plants and algae perform photosynthesis using chlorophyll.Which describe mosses? A) Vascular B) Seed-producing C) Gametophyte dominant D) Flowering
C) Gametophyte dominantWhat is the dominant generation in the bryophyte life cycle?
The gametophyte is the dominant generation in the bryophyte life cycle.Which of the following statements about algae and plants is true? A) Both have vascular tissue B) Both produce seeds C) Both perform photosynthesis D) Both have flowers
C) Both perform photosynthesisHow are gametes produced by bryophytes?
Bryophytes produce gametes in specialized structures called gametangia.Which plant can produce spores?
Ferns, mosses, and other seedless plants can produce spores.Which of the following characteristics separates angiosperms from gymnosperms? A) Seeds B) Flowers C) Vascular tissue D) Pollen
B) Flowers