Land Plants quiz #3 Flashcards

Which of the following traits of land plants allows them to grow in height?
The presence of lignin in vascular tissue allows land plants to grow in height.
Which of the following statements about plant divisions is false? A) Bryophytes have vascular tissue B) Angiosperms produce flowers C) Gymnosperms have naked seeds D) Ferns are seedless vascular plants
A) Bryophytes have vascular tissue
Plants have a life cycle that includes which of the following? A) Only a diploid stage B) Only a haploid stage C) Alternation of generations D) No multicellular stage
C) Alternation of generations
Which of the following best describes angiosperms? A) Nonvascular B) Seedless C) Flowering plants D) Cone-bearing
C) Flowering plants
Which plant would be classified as having vascular tissue? A) Moss B) Fern C) Liverwort D) Algae
B) Fern
What is the function of vascular tissue in plants?
Vascular tissue transports water, nutrients, and food throughout the plant.
Which of the following plants have a sporophyte that is nutritionally dependent on the gametophyte? A) Ferns B) Mosses C) Angiosperms D) Gymnosperms
B) Mosses
Why is vascular tissue so important to plants?
Vascular tissue is important because it allows plants to transport water and nutrients efficiently, supporting larger growth.
Which of the following structures are found in plant cells but not in animal cells? A) Mitochondria B) Chloroplasts C) Nucleus D) Ribosomes
B) Chloroplasts
In what era did the first land plants appear?
The first land plants appeared in the Paleozoic era.
Within the plants, what is the role of the cuticle?
The cuticle helps prevent water loss by covering the epidermis of the plant.
Which one of these characteristics is present in land plants and not in charales? A) Vascular tissue B) Chlorophyll C) Cell wall D) Photosynthesis
A) Vascular tissue
Which of the following is not a plant adaptation to land environments? A) Cuticle B) Stomata C) Gills D) Vascular tissue
C) Gills
The appearance of cuticle and stomata correlated with what event in the evolution of green plants?
The appearance of cuticle and stomata correlated with the adaptation of plants to terrestrial environments.
The lignin in vascular plants is responsible for what plant characteristic?
Lignin provides structural support, allowing plants to grow taller.
What are the novel adaptations for life on land in seed plants?
Seed plants have adaptations such as seeds, pollen, and vascular tissue for life on land.
Which group of plants release windblown spores?
Ferns and other seedless vascular plants release windblown spores.
Mosses are an example of which of the following? A) Vascular plants B) Nonvascular plants C) Seed plants D) Flowering plants
B) Nonvascular plants
Which similarity is not shared between algae and plants? A) Photosynthesis B) Vascular tissue C) Chlorophyll D) Cell wall
B) Vascular tissue
What does a fern have in common with an apple tree?
Both ferns and apple trees have vascular tissue.
Which statement about bryophytes is correct? A) They have seeds B) They are vascular C) They are gametophyte dominant D) They have flowers
C) They are gametophyte dominant
Which is larger - a vascular or nonvascular plant?
Vascular plants are generally larger than nonvascular plants.
Which type of vascular tissue cell in a plant is dead at maturity?
Xylem cells, such as tracheids, are dead at maturity.
Which of the following was a challenge to the survival of the first land plants? A) Abundant water B) Lack of sunlight C) Desiccation D) High temperatures
C) Desiccation
What are megaphylls?
Megaphylls are leaves with a highly branched vascular system.
Which of the following characteristics is found in heterosporous plants? A) Single type of spore B) Two types of spores C) No spores D) Only male spores
B) Two types of spores
Which plants are the first to grow during primary succession?
Bryophytes, such as mosses, are often the first to grow during primary succession.
Which of the following best describes the function of the vascular tissues in plants?
Vascular tissues transport water, nutrients, and food throughout the plant.
Which is not true about mosses? A) They have vascular tissue B) They are nonvascular C) They are gametophyte dominant D) They require water for reproduction
A) They have vascular tissue
Plants have a cell wall made of cellulose. What is the function of the cell wall in plants?
The cell wall provides structural support and protection to plant cells.
Which of the following are characteristics of the kingdom Plantae? A) Multicellular B) Photosynthetic C) Eukaryotic D) All of the above
D) All of the above
What anchoring structure do mosses have instead of roots?
Mosses have rhizoids instead of roots.
Which type of plant cell is always dead when functionally mature?
Xylem cells, such as tracheids, are dead when functionally mature.
Vascular plants have two main organ systems. What are they?
The two main organ systems in vascular plants are the root system and the shoot system.
Why was the evolution of a vascular system important for land plants?
The vascular system allowed land plants to transport water and nutrients efficiently, supporting larger growth and survival in diverse environments.
Which group are vascular plants? A) Bryophytes B) Ferns C) Algae D) Fungi
B) Ferns
Which of the following characteristics do all plants share? A) Seeds B) Flowers C) Photosynthesis D) Vascular tissue
C) Photosynthesis
What adaptations allowed plants to thrive on dry land?
Adaptations such as the cuticle, stomata, and vascular tissue allowed plants to thrive on dry land.
Which is the name of the group of spermatophytes that are cone-bearing plants?
Gymnosperms are the group of spermatophytes that are cone-bearing plants.
How have fruits contributed to the success of angiosperms?
Fruits aid in seed dispersal, allowing angiosperms to spread and colonize new areas.