Land Plants quiz #4 Flashcards

The phylum Tracheophyta, which includes vascular plants, has roots, stems, and leaves.
What are the functions of vascular tissue in plants?
Vascular tissue functions to transport water, nutrients, and food throughout the plant.
Which is an adaptation that helped plants survive on land?
The development of a cuticle helped plants survive on land by preventing water loss.
Which of the following is true about vascular plants? A) They lack vascular tissue B) They have a dominant gametophyte stage C) They have a dominant sporophyte stage D) They do not produce seeds
C) They have a dominant sporophyte stage
Which type of angiosperm typically has parallel leaf veins and a fibrous root system?
Monocots typically have parallel leaf veins and a fibrous root system.
What accounts for the similarity between seaweeds and plants?
The similarity between seaweeds and plants is due to their shared ability to perform photosynthesis.
Which of the following is not a characteristic of a monocot? A) Parallel leaf veins B) Fibrous root system C) Two cotyledons D) Flower parts in multiples of three
C) Two cotyledons
In plants, what is the role of the stomata?
Stomata control gas exchange and regulate water loss in plants.
How is xylem similar to phloem in a plant?
Both xylem and phloem are types of vascular tissue that transport substances throughout the plant.
Which plant characteristics are common to pioneer species?
Pioneer species often have rapid growth, high reproductive rates, and the ability to colonize disturbed areas.
What is a major difference between Animalia and Plantae kingdoms?
A major difference is that Plantae perform photosynthesis, while Animalia do not.
Which plant group was the first to diverge in the lineage of land plants?
Bryophytes were the first group to diverge in the lineage of land plants.
In which habitat are you most likely to find a bryophyte?
Bryophytes are most commonly found in moist, shaded environments.
In angiosperms, what is the function of the fruit?
In angiosperms, the fruit protects seeds and aids in their dispersal.
Which of the following statements apply to flowering seed plants? Select all that apply. A) They produce flowers B) They have seeds enclosed in fruits C) They lack vascular tissue D) They are nonvascular
A) They produce flowers B) They have seeds enclosed in fruits
How can one distinguish between annuals, biennials, and perennials?
Annuals complete their life cycle in one year, biennials in two years, and perennials live for more than two years.
What is the function of the vascular bundle in plants?
The vascular bundle transports water, nutrients, and food throughout the plant.
Why do pine trees have two different types of cones?
Pine trees have male cones for pollen production and female cones for seed development.
Why are mosses so much shorter than other plants?
Mosses are shorter because they lack vascular tissue, which limits their ability to transport water and nutrients.
Which group represents the oldest living plant lineage?
Bryophytes represent the oldest living plant lineage.
How are moss spores produced?
Moss spores are produced in the sporangium of the sporophyte generation.