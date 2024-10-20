Laws of Thermodynamics exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

First Law of Thermodynamics Energy can be transferred and transformed but cannot be created or destroyed.

Entropy A measure of disorder or randomness in a system.

What is the principle of conservation of energy? The principle that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transferred or transformed.

Second Law of Thermodynamics Energy transfers are never 100% efficient, leading to increased universal entropy.

What happens to energy during photosynthesis? Solar energy is transformed into chemical energy of glucose.

Heat A form of kinetic energy transferred between objects with different temperatures.

What is the natural tendency of the universe according to the second law of thermodynamics? To move towards a state of maximum entropy or disorder.

How do living organisms create order? By inputting energy to decrease entropy in their systems.

What is the role of the sun in energy transfer? The sun provides solar energy that is captured by photosynthetic organisms.

What is the result of energy transfer in biological systems? Some energy is always lost as heat, increasing the entropy of the universe.

What is the relationship between entropy and disorder? Higher entropy corresponds to greater disorder.

How does cellular respiration relate to the first law of thermodynamics? It transforms chemical energy of glucose into ATP energy.

What is the significance of the first law of thermodynamics in biological systems? It explains how energy is conserved and transformed in processes like photosynthesis and cellular respiration.

What does the second law of thermodynamics imply about energy efficiency? 100% efficient energy conversion is impossible due to heat loss.

How does entropy change with energy transfer? Entropy increases with every energy transfer.

What is the effect of heat loss in energy transfers? It leads to an increase in the entropy of the universe.

What is the role of mitochondria in energy transformation? Mitochondria perform cellular respiration, transforming glucose into ATP.

How do plants utilize solar energy? Plants capture solar energy and transform it into chemical energy through photosynthesis.

What is the relationship between energy transfer and entropy in the second law of thermodynamics? Energy transfer is accompanied by an increase in entropy due to heat loss.

What is the significance of heat in the second law of thermodynamics? Heat is a form of energy that is lost during energy transfers, contributing to increased entropy.

How does the second law of thermodynamics affect living organisms? Living organisms must input energy to maintain order and counteract the natural increase in entropy.

What is the main source of energy for life on Earth? The sun.

How does the first law of thermodynamics apply to energy in the universe? The total amount of energy in the universe is conserved; it can be transferred or transformed but not created or destroyed.

What is the role of chloroplasts in energy transformation? Chloroplasts perform photosynthesis, converting solar energy into chemical energy.

What happens to energy when an animal eats a plant? The chemical energy in the plant is transferred to the animal and transformed into ATP.

How does the second law of thermodynamics explain the inefficiency of energy transfers? Energy transfers are accompanied by heat loss, making 100% efficiency impossible.

What is the relationship between energy input and entropy in living organisms? Energy input is required to decrease entropy and maintain order in living organisms.

What is the effect of cellular respiration on energy transformation? It transforms the chemical energy of glucose into usable ATP energy.