Laws of Thermodynamics exam Flashcards

Laws of Thermodynamics exam
Laws of Thermodynamics exam
- First Law of ThermodynamicsEnergy can be transferred and transformed but cannot be created or destroyed.
- EntropyA measure of disorder or randomness in a system.
- What is the principle of conservation of energy?The principle that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transferred or transformed.
- Second Law of ThermodynamicsEnergy transfers are never 100% efficient, leading to increased universal entropy.
- What happens to energy during photosynthesis?Solar energy is transformed into chemical energy of glucose.
- HeatA form of kinetic energy transferred between objects with different temperatures.
- What is the natural tendency of the universe according to the second law of thermodynamics?To move towards a state of maximum entropy or disorder.
- How do living organisms create order?By inputting energy to decrease entropy in their systems.
- What is the role of the sun in energy transfer?The sun provides solar energy that is captured by photosynthetic organisms.
- What is the result of energy transfer in biological systems?Some energy is always lost as heat, increasing the entropy of the universe.
- What is the relationship between entropy and disorder?Higher entropy corresponds to greater disorder.
- How does cellular respiration relate to the first law of thermodynamics?It transforms chemical energy of glucose into ATP energy.
- What is the significance of the first law of thermodynamics in biological systems?It explains how energy is conserved and transformed in processes like photosynthesis and cellular respiration.
- What does the second law of thermodynamics imply about energy efficiency?100% efficient energy conversion is impossible due to heat loss.
- How does entropy change with energy transfer?Entropy increases with every energy transfer.
- What is the effect of heat loss in energy transfers?It leads to an increase in the entropy of the universe.
- What is the role of mitochondria in energy transformation?Mitochondria perform cellular respiration, transforming glucose into ATP.
- How do plants utilize solar energy?Plants capture solar energy and transform it into chemical energy through photosynthesis.
- What is the relationship between energy transfer and entropy in the second law of thermodynamics?Energy transfer is accompanied by an increase in entropy due to heat loss.
- What is the significance of heat in the second law of thermodynamics?Heat is a form of energy that is lost during energy transfers, contributing to increased entropy.
- How does the second law of thermodynamics affect living organisms?Living organisms must input energy to maintain order and counteract the natural increase in entropy.
- What is the main source of energy for life on Earth?The sun.
- How does the first law of thermodynamics apply to energy in the universe?The total amount of energy in the universe is conserved; it can be transferred or transformed but not created or destroyed.
- What is the role of chloroplasts in energy transformation?Chloroplasts perform photosynthesis, converting solar energy into chemical energy.
- What happens to energy when an animal eats a plant?The chemical energy in the plant is transferred to the animal and transformed into ATP.
- How does the second law of thermodynamics explain the inefficiency of energy transfers?Energy transfers are accompanied by heat loss, making 100% efficiency impossible.
- What is the relationship between energy input and entropy in living organisms?Energy input is required to decrease entropy and maintain order in living organisms.
- What is the effect of cellular respiration on energy transformation?It transforms the chemical energy of glucose into usable ATP energy.
- How does the second law of thermodynamics relate to heat energy?Heat energy is lost during energy transfers, leading to increased entropy.