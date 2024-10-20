Skip to main content
Laws of Thermodynamics exam Flashcards

Laws of Thermodynamics exam
  • First Law of Thermodynamics
    Energy can be transferred and transformed but cannot be created or destroyed.
  • Entropy
    A measure of disorder or randomness in a system.
  • What is the principle of conservation of energy?
    The principle that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transferred or transformed.
  • Second Law of Thermodynamics
    Energy transfers are never 100% efficient, leading to increased universal entropy.
  • What happens to energy during photosynthesis?
    Solar energy is transformed into chemical energy of glucose.
  • Heat
    A form of kinetic energy transferred between objects with different temperatures.
  • What is the natural tendency of the universe according to the second law of thermodynamics?
    To move towards a state of maximum entropy or disorder.
  • How do living organisms create order?
    By inputting energy to decrease entropy in their systems.
  • What is the role of the sun in energy transfer?
    The sun provides solar energy that is captured by photosynthetic organisms.
  • What is the result of energy transfer in biological systems?
    Some energy is always lost as heat, increasing the entropy of the universe.
  • What is the relationship between entropy and disorder?
    Higher entropy corresponds to greater disorder.
  • How does cellular respiration relate to the first law of thermodynamics?
    It transforms chemical energy of glucose into ATP energy.
  • What is the significance of the first law of thermodynamics in biological systems?
    It explains how energy is conserved and transformed in processes like photosynthesis and cellular respiration.
  • What does the second law of thermodynamics imply about energy efficiency?
    100% efficient energy conversion is impossible due to heat loss.
  • How does entropy change with energy transfer?
    Entropy increases with every energy transfer.
  • What is the effect of heat loss in energy transfers?
    It leads to an increase in the entropy of the universe.
  • What is the role of mitochondria in energy transformation?
    Mitochondria perform cellular respiration, transforming glucose into ATP.
  • How do plants utilize solar energy?
    Plants capture solar energy and transform it into chemical energy through photosynthesis.
  • What is the relationship between energy transfer and entropy in the second law of thermodynamics?
    Energy transfer is accompanied by an increase in entropy due to heat loss.
  • What is the significance of heat in the second law of thermodynamics?
    Heat is a form of energy that is lost during energy transfers, contributing to increased entropy.
  • How does the second law of thermodynamics affect living organisms?
    Living organisms must input energy to maintain order and counteract the natural increase in entropy.
  • What is the main source of energy for life on Earth?
    The sun.
  • How does the first law of thermodynamics apply to energy in the universe?
    The total amount of energy in the universe is conserved; it can be transferred or transformed but not created or destroyed.
  • What is the role of chloroplasts in energy transformation?
    Chloroplasts perform photosynthesis, converting solar energy into chemical energy.
  • What happens to energy when an animal eats a plant?
    The chemical energy in the plant is transferred to the animal and transformed into ATP.
  • How does the second law of thermodynamics explain the inefficiency of energy transfers?
    Energy transfers are accompanied by heat loss, making 100% efficiency impossible.
  • What is the relationship between energy input and entropy in living organisms?
    Energy input is required to decrease entropy and maintain order in living organisms.
  • What is the effect of cellular respiration on energy transformation?
    It transforms the chemical energy of glucose into usable ATP energy.
  • How does the second law of thermodynamics relate to heat energy?
    Heat energy is lost during energy transfers, leading to increased entropy.