Leading & Lagging DNA Strands exam Flashcards

Leading Strand
The DNA strand that is synthesized continuously in the same direction as the replication fork.
Lagging Strand
The DNA strand that is synthesized discontinuously in the opposite direction of the replication fork.
What is the direction of synthesis for the leading strand?
In the same direction as the replication fork.
What is the direction of synthesis for the lagging strand?
In the opposite direction of the replication fork.
RNA Primer
A short segment of RNA required to initiate DNA synthesis.
How many RNA primers are required for the leading strand?
One RNA primer.
How many RNA primers are required for the lagging strand?
Multiple RNA primers.
Okazaki Fragments
Short DNA segments synthesized on the lagging strand.
DNA Ligase
The enzyme that joins Okazaki fragments together.
What enzyme joins Okazaki fragments?
DNA ligase.
Replication Fork
The area where the DNA double helix is unwound to allow replication.
What is the role of DNA polymerase in replication?
It synthesizes new DNA strands in the 5' to 3' direction.
Origin of Replication
The specific sequence of DNA where replication begins.
What is the origin of replication?
The sequence of DNA where DNA replication begins.
Continuous Replication
The process by which the leading strand is synthesized without interruption.
Discontinuous Replication
The process by which the lagging strand is synthesized in short segments.
What is the difference between continuous and discontinuous replication?
Continuous replication occurs on the leading strand, while discontinuous replication occurs on the lagging strand.
What are Okazaki fragments named after?
A Japanese scientist named Okazaki.
What happens to RNA primers after DNA synthesis?
They are removed and replaced with DNA nucleotides.
What is the function of the replication fork?
To separate the DNA strands and allow replication to occur.
5' to 3' Direction
The direction in which DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands.
Why does the lagging strand require multiple RNA primers?
Because it is synthesized in short segments called Okazaki fragments.
What ensures genetic fidelity during DNA replication?
The accurate synthesis of leading and lagging strands.
What is the role of DNA ligase in the lagging strand?
To covalently anneal Okazaki fragments together.
What is the replication bubble?
The region of DNA where replication is actively occurring, containing two replication forks.
What is the significance of the replication fork's direction?
It determines the direction of synthesis for the leading and lagging strands.
What is the main challenge in synthesizing the lagging strand?
It must be synthesized in short, discontinuous segments.
What enzyme is responsible for replacing RNA primers with DNA?
DNA polymerase.