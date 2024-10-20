Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Leading & Lagging DNA Strands exam Flashcards

Back
Leading & Lagging DNA Strands exam
How well do you know this?
1/28

  • Leading Strand

    The DNA strand that is synthesized continuously in the same direction as the replication fork.

  • Lagging Strand

    The DNA strand that is synthesized discontinuously in the opposite direction of the replication fork.

  • What is the direction of synthesis for the leading strand?

    In the same direction as the replication fork.

  • What is the direction of synthesis for the lagging strand?

    In the opposite direction of the replication fork.

  • RNA Primer

    A short segment of RNA required to initiate DNA synthesis.

  • How many RNA primers are required for the leading strand?

    One RNA primer.

  • How many RNA primers are required for the lagging strand?

    Multiple RNA primers.

  • Okazaki Fragments

    Short DNA segments synthesized on the lagging strand.

  • DNA Ligase

    The enzyme that joins Okazaki fragments together.

  • What enzyme joins Okazaki fragments?

    DNA ligase.

  • Replication Fork

    The area where the DNA double helix is unwound to allow replication.

  • What is the role of DNA polymerase in replication?

    It synthesizes new DNA strands in the 5' to 3' direction.

  • Origin of Replication

    The specific sequence of DNA where replication begins.

  • What is the origin of replication?

    The sequence of DNA where DNA replication begins.

  • Continuous Replication

    The process by which the leading strand is synthesized without interruption.

  • Discontinuous Replication

    The process by which the lagging strand is synthesized in short segments.

  • What is the difference between continuous and discontinuous replication?

    Continuous replication occurs on the leading strand, while discontinuous replication occurs on the lagging strand.

  • What are Okazaki fragments named after?

    A Japanese scientist named Okazaki.

  • What happens to RNA primers after DNA synthesis?

    They are removed and replaced with DNA nucleotides.

  • What is the function of the replication fork?

    To separate the DNA strands and allow replication to occur.

  • 5' to 3' Direction

    The direction in which DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands.

  • Why does the lagging strand require multiple RNA primers?

    Because it is synthesized in short segments called Okazaki fragments.

  • What ensures genetic fidelity during DNA replication?

    The accurate synthesis of leading and lagging strands.

  • What is the role of DNA ligase in the lagging strand?

    To covalently anneal Okazaki fragments together.

  • What is the replication bubble?

    The region of DNA where replication is actively occurring, containing two replication forks.

  • What is the significance of the replication fork's direction?

    It determines the direction of synthesis for the leading and lagging strands.

  • What is the main challenge in synthesizing the lagging strand?

    It must be synthesized in short, discontinuous segments.

  • What enzyme is responsible for replacing RNA primers with DNA?

    DNA polymerase.