Leading & Lagging DNA Strands quiz #2 Flashcards

Why is one strand known as the lagging strand during DNA replication?
The lagging strand is synthesized discontinuously in the opposite direction of the replication fork, forming Okazaki fragments that require multiple RNA primers.
Why is one of the strands of DNA considered 'leading' and the other considered 'lagging'?
The leading strand is synthesized continuously in the same direction as the replication fork, while the lagging strand is synthesized discontinuously in the opposite direction.
How is the leading strand of DNA synthesized?
The leading strand is synthesized continuously in the same direction as the replication fork, requiring only one RNA primer.
Which of the following is required to replicate the lagging strand of DNA? a) Single RNA primer b) Multiple RNA primers c) DNA ligase d) Continuous synthesis
b) Multiple RNA primers and c) DNA ligase
Why are leading and lagging strand primers removed rather than joined with Okazaki fragments?
Primers are removed because they are made of RNA, which is replaced with DNA to ensure the integrity and continuity of the DNA strand.
What are the small segments synthesized in the lagging strand of DNA?
The small segments are called Okazaki fragments.
