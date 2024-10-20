Skip to main content
Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers quiz #2 Flashcards

Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers quiz #2
  • Which structure fuses to form a diploid zygote during sexual reproduction?
    The sperm and egg cells fuse to form a diploid zygote during sexual reproduction.
  • Which is a disadvantage of asexual reproduction?
    A disadvantage of asexual reproduction is the lack of genetic diversity among offspring.
  • What is the difference between sexual and asexual reproduction?
    Sexual reproduction involves the fusion of gametes and results in genetic diversity, while asexual reproduction involves a single parent and produces genetically identical offspring.
  • Which of these represents the sporophyte generation of the moss life cycle?
    The sporophyte generation in mosses is represented by the diploid phase that produces spores.
  • What is the difference between asexual and sexual reproduction?
    Asexual reproduction involves a single parent and produces identical offspring, while sexual reproduction involves two parents and results in genetically diverse offspring.
  • Which statement is true for all sexually reproducing plants and animals?
    All sexually reproducing plants and animals undergo meiosis to produce haploid gametes.
  • What is a likely evolutionary advantage of sexual reproduction over asexual reproduction?
    A likely evolutionary advantage of sexual reproduction is increased genetic diversity, which can enhance adaptability to changing environments.
  • How are sexual reproduction and asexual reproduction different?
    Sexual reproduction involves two parents and genetic recombination, while asexual reproduction involves one parent and produces clones.
  • What is a disadvantage of asexual reproduction?
    A disadvantage of asexual reproduction is the reduced ability to adapt to environmental changes due to lack of genetic variation.
  • Which of these structures contains a male gametophyte?
    Pollen grains contain the male gametophyte in plants.
  • Which process produces a greater number of offspring?
    Asexual reproduction often produces a greater number of offspring in a shorter time compared to sexual reproduction.
  • How many chromosomes are in a human gamete?
    A human gamete contains 23 chromosomes.
  • What are some advantages and disadvantages of sexual and asexual reproduction?
    Advantages of sexual reproduction include genetic diversity, while disadvantages include the need for a mate. Asexual reproduction is faster and doesn't require a mate, but lacks genetic diversity.
  • What is an advantage of sexual reproduction?
    An advantage of sexual reproduction is the generation of genetic diversity, which can improve survival in changing environments.
  • What advantage do organisms that reproduce sexually have over organisms that reproduce asexually?
    Organisms that reproduce sexually have the advantage of increased genetic diversity, which can enhance adaptability.
  • Which type of life cycle has both a haploid and diploid multicellular stage?
    The alternation of generations life cycle has both haploid and diploid multicellular stages.
  • Which of the following is an advantage of sexual reproduction over asexual reproduction?
    An advantage of sexual reproduction over asexual reproduction is increased genetic variation among offspring.
  • Which is an advantage of sexual reproduction?
    An advantage of sexual reproduction is the production of genetically diverse offspring.
  • What are the pros and cons of sexual and asexual reproduction?
    Pros of sexual reproduction include genetic diversity; cons include the need for a mate. Pros of asexual reproduction include speed and simplicity; cons include lack of genetic diversity.
  • What might be some advantages of sexual and asexual reproduction?
    Advantages of sexual reproduction include genetic diversity, while asexual reproduction allows for rapid population increase without a mate.
  • In an angiosperm's life cycle, what is the role of the sporophyte?
    In an angiosperm's life cycle, the sporophyte is the dominant, diploid phase that produces spores.
  • How are sexual reproduction and asexual reproduction different from each other?
    Sexual reproduction involves two parents and genetic recombination, while asexual reproduction involves one parent and produces genetically identical offspring.
  • Which of these structures is diploid?
    The zygote is a diploid structure.
  • How is asexual reproduction different from sexual reproduction?
    Asexual reproduction involves a single parent and produces identical offspring, while sexual reproduction involves two parents and results in genetic diversity.
  • What are the two types of reproduction?
    The two types of reproduction are sexual reproduction and asexual reproduction.
  • Which event leads to a diploid cell in a life cycle?
    Fertilization leads to the formation of a diploid cell in a life cycle.
  • Which of the following is an advantage of asexual reproduction?
    An advantage of asexual reproduction is the ability to reproduce quickly and without a mate.
  • What are the advantages of sexual reproduction?
    Advantages of sexual reproduction include genetic diversity and increased adaptability to environmental changes.
  • What are two ways sexual reproduction is different from asexual reproduction?
    Sexual reproduction involves two parents and genetic recombination, while asexual reproduction involves one parent and produces clones.
  • What path does pollen need to travel for the plant to reproduce?
    Pollen must travel from the anther to the stigma for fertilization to occur in plants.
  • A sperm fuses with an egg to make a seed. What kind of reproduction is this?
    This is an example of sexual reproduction.
  • Which life cycle stage is found in plants but not animals?
    The gametophyte stage is found in plants but not in animals.
  • What is a disadvantage of sexual reproduction?
    A disadvantage of sexual reproduction is the requirement for a mate, which can limit reproduction opportunities.
  • Which term describes the fusion of two gametes to form a diploid zygote?
    Fertilization describes the fusion of two gametes to form a diploid zygote.
  • How does asexual reproduction differ from sexual reproduction?
    Asexual reproduction involves a single parent and produces identical offspring, while sexual reproduction involves two parents and results in genetic diversity.
  • What is the advantage of sexual reproduction?
    The advantage of sexual reproduction is the production of genetically diverse offspring, which can enhance survival in changing environments.
  • What is one disadvantage of sexual reproduction?
    One disadvantage of sexual reproduction is the need for a mate, which can complicate and slow down the reproduction process.
  • Which of the following are main disadvantages of sexual reproduction?
    Main disadvantages of sexual reproduction include the need for a mate and slower reproduction rates compared to asexual reproduction.
  • What is an advantage of asexual reproduction?
    An advantage of asexual reproduction is the ability to reproduce quickly and without the need for a mate.
  • What is one advantage of sexual reproduction?
    One advantage of sexual reproduction is the generation of genetic diversity among offspring.