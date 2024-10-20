Life's Organizational Hierarchy exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
Life's Organizational Hierarchy exam

Life's Organizational Hierarchy exam
  • Atom
    The smallest particle of an element that retains its chemical properties.
  • What is a molecule?
    A combination of two or more atoms joined together.
  • Organelle
    Specialized structures within a cell that perform specific functions.
  • What is the smallest unit of life?
    The cell.
  • Tissue
    A group of the same type of cells that perform a specific function.
  • What is an organ?
    A group of tissues that work together to perform a specific function.
  • Organ System
    A group of organs that work together to perform a specific function.
  • What is a multicellular organism?
    An individual form of life composed of many cells.
  • Population
    All the organisms of the same species living together in the same area.
  • What is a community?
    Multiple populations of different species living together in the same area.
  • Ecosystem
    A community of living organisms and their nonliving environment.
  • What is the biosphere?
    All the ecosystems on Earth that support life.
  • Emergent Properties
    Properties that arise when smaller parts combine to form a more complex whole.
  • What is an example of an emergent property?
    Life is an emergent property that arises when organelles combine to form a cell.
  • What is the role of atoms in the hierarchy of life?
    Atoms are the smallest units that make up both living and nonliving matter.
  • How do molecules relate to organelles?
    Molecules combine in specific ways to form organelles.
  • What is the relationship between tissues and organs?
    Multiple tissues combine to form an organ.
  • How do organ systems contribute to multicellular organisms?
    Organ systems work together to support the functions of multicellular organisms.
  • What distinguishes a population from a community?
    A population consists of the same species, while a community includes multiple species.
  • How does an ecosystem differ from a community?
    An ecosystem includes both living communities and their nonliving environment.
  • What is the significance of the biosphere in the hierarchy of life?
    The biosphere encompasses all ecosystems that support life on Earth.
  • How do emergent properties relate to the hierarchy of life?
    Emergent properties arise at each new level of the hierarchy, making the whole greater than the sum of its parts.
  • What is an example of an organ system?
    The cardiovascular system, which includes the heart and blood vessels.
  • How do cells form tissues?
    Multiple cells of the same type group together to form tissues.
  • What is the role of organelles in cells?
    Organelles perform specific functions necessary for the cell's survival and operation.
  • How do populations form communities?
    Multiple populations of different species living together form a community.
  • What is the smallest scale in the hierarchy of life?
    The atom.
  • How do ecosystems contribute to the biosphere?
    Ecosystems collectively make up the biosphere, supporting life on Earth.
  • What is the importance of understanding life's organizational hierarchy?
    It helps in grasping biological organization and interactions.