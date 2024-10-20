Life's Organizational Hierarchy exam Flashcards
Life's Organizational Hierarchy exam
- AtomThe smallest particle of an element that retains its chemical properties.
- What is a molecule?A combination of two or more atoms joined together.
- OrganelleSpecialized structures within a cell that perform specific functions.
- What is the smallest unit of life?The cell.
- TissueA group of the same type of cells that perform a specific function.
- What is an organ?A group of tissues that work together to perform a specific function.
- Organ SystemA group of organs that work together to perform a specific function.
- What is a multicellular organism?An individual form of life composed of many cells.
- PopulationAll the organisms of the same species living together in the same area.
- What is a community?Multiple populations of different species living together in the same area.
- EcosystemA community of living organisms and their nonliving environment.
- What is the biosphere?All the ecosystems on Earth that support life.
- Emergent PropertiesProperties that arise when smaller parts combine to form a more complex whole.
- What is an example of an emergent property?Life is an emergent property that arises when organelles combine to form a cell.
- What is the role of atoms in the hierarchy of life?Atoms are the smallest units that make up both living and nonliving matter.
- How do molecules relate to organelles?Molecules combine in specific ways to form organelles.
- What is the relationship between tissues and organs?Multiple tissues combine to form an organ.
- How do organ systems contribute to multicellular organisms?Organ systems work together to support the functions of multicellular organisms.
- What distinguishes a population from a community?A population consists of the same species, while a community includes multiple species.
- How does an ecosystem differ from a community?An ecosystem includes both living communities and their nonliving environment.
- What is the significance of the biosphere in the hierarchy of life?The biosphere encompasses all ecosystems that support life on Earth.
- How do emergent properties relate to the hierarchy of life?Emergent properties arise at each new level of the hierarchy, making the whole greater than the sum of its parts.
- What is an example of an organ system?The cardiovascular system, which includes the heart and blood vessels.
- How do cells form tissues?Multiple cells of the same type group together to form tissues.
- What is the role of organelles in cells?Organelles perform specific functions necessary for the cell's survival and operation.
- How do populations form communities?Multiple populations of different species living together form a community.
- What is the smallest scale in the hierarchy of life?The atom.
- How do ecosystems contribute to the biosphere?Ecosystems collectively make up the biosphere, supporting life on Earth.
- What is the importance of understanding life's organizational hierarchy?It helps in grasping biological organization and interactions.