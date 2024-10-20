Life's Organizational Hierarchy quiz #2 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Life's Organizational Hierarchy quiz #2
  • What is the hierarchical relationship of the following genetic components: atoms, molecules, organelles, cells, tissues, organs, organ systems, organisms, populations, communities, ecosystems, and the biosphere?
    The hierarchical relationship is as follows: atoms form molecules, molecules form organelles, organelles form cells, cells form tissues, tissues form organs, organs form organ systems, organ systems form organisms, organisms form populations, populations form communities, communities form ecosystems, and ecosystems form the biosphere.
  • Which level of the biosphere includes both living and nonliving factors?
    The ecosystem level includes both living (biotic) and nonliving (abiotic) factors.
  • Which of the following is the smallest living unit? A) Organism B) Tissue C) Organ D) Human
    A) Organism. Specifically, a unicellular organism is the smallest living unit.
  • The body of which of these organisms has the least specialized organization: single-celled organisms or multicellular organisms?
    Single-celled organisms have the least specialized organization compared to multicellular organisms.
  • Which of the following levels of biological organization contains all of the others? A) Organism B) Population C) Community D) Ecosystem
    D) Ecosystem. The ecosystem level contains organisms, populations, and communities.
  • What is the correct flow of organization in biological systems from smallest to largest?
    The correct flow is: atoms, molecules, organelles, cells, tissues, organs, organ systems, organisms, populations, communities, ecosystems, biosphere.
  • Which statement describes the organization of living organisms?
    Living organisms are organized in a hierarchical manner, starting from atoms and progressing to the biosphere, with each level exhibiting emergent properties.
  • Which of the following lists the levels of an ecosystem in order from largest to smallest? A) Biosphere, Ecosystem, Community, Population, Organism B) Ecosystem, Biosphere, Community, Population, Organism C) Biosphere, Community, Ecosystem, Population, Organism D) Ecosystem, Community, Population, Organism, Biosphere
    A) Biosphere, Ecosystem, Community, Population, Organism.
  • Which is the broadest classification level in biological organization?
    The biosphere is the broadest classification level, encompassing all ecosystems on Earth that support life.
  • Which of these is the correct sequence from simple to more complex: atoms, molecules, organelles, cells, tissues, organs, organ systems, organisms, populations, communities, ecosystems, biosphere?
    The correct sequence from simple to more complex is: atoms, molecules, organelles, cells, tissues, organs, organ systems, organisms, populations, communities, ecosystems, biosphere.