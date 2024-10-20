Life's Organizational Hierarchy quiz #2 Flashcards

What is the hierarchical relationship of the following genetic components: atoms, molecules, organelles, cells, tissues, organs, organ systems, organisms, populations, communities, ecosystems, and the biosphere?
The hierarchical relationship is as follows: atoms form molecules, molecules form organelles, organelles form cells, cells form tissues, tissues form organs, organs form organ systems, organ systems form organisms, organisms form populations, populations form communities, communities form ecosystems, and ecosystems form the biosphere.