Life's Organizational Hierarchy quiz #3 Flashcards

How are molecules formed in the context of biological organization? Molecules are formed by the combination of two or more atoms joined together.

Why are cells considered the smallest unit of life? Cells are the smallest unit of life because they display all the characteristics of living organisms, unlike organelles, molecules, or atoms.

What defines an organ in biological terms? An organ is a group of different tissues working together to perform a specific function.

How is a multicellular organism different from a unicellular organism? A multicellular organism is composed of many cells organized into tissues, organs, and systems, while a unicellular organism consists of only one cell.

How is a community different from a population? A community includes multiple populations of different species living together in the same area, while a population includes only one species.

What is the biosphere in the context of life's hierarchy? The biosphere is the largest level, encompassing all ecosystems on Earth that support life.