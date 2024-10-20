Lipids exam Flashcards
Lipids
Diverse hydrophobic biomolecules, including fats, oils, phospholipids, steroids, and waxes.
What are fatty acids?
Hydrocarbon chains with a carboxylic acid functional group at the end.
Saturated fatty acids
Fatty acids are fully saturated with hydrogen atoms, containing only a single carbon-carbon bond, and solid at room temperature.
What is a triglyceride?
A lipid consisting of three fatty acids linked to a glycerol molecule via dehydration synthesis.
Phospholipids
Amphipathic lipids essential for cell membranes, featuring hydrophilic heads and hydrophobic tails.
What is the structure of steroids?
Lipids with a unique four-ring structure.
Waxes
Lipids that provide protection and prevent water loss.
What does amphipathic mean?
A molecule having both hydrophobic and hydrophilic groups.
Unsaturated fatty acids
Fatty acids with one or more double bonds, causing kinks in the chain, and liquid at room temperature.
What are trans fatty acids?
Artificial unsaturated fatty acids with a double bond but no kink, remaining linear.
Dehydration synthesis
A chemical reaction that builds up molecules by losing water molecules.
What is the role of cholesterol in cell membranes?
Cholesterol is a steroid that is critical for the structure of animal cell membranes.
Hydrophobic
Water-fearing; not soluble in water.
What is the main function of fats and oils?
Long-term energy storage in animals and plants.
Hydrophilic
Water-loving; interacts well with water.
Which lipid is the main component of cell membranes?
Phospholipids.
Glycerol
A molecule that forms the backbone of triglycerides.
What is the difference between saturated and unsaturated fatty acids?
Saturated fatty acids have no double bonds and are solid at room temperature, while unsaturated fatty acids have one or more double bonds and are liquid at room temperature.
Hydrolysis reaction
A chemical reaction that breaks down molecules by adding water.
What are the two main types of fatty acids?
Saturated and unsaturated fatty acids.
Amphipathic molecules
Molecules that contain both hydrophilic and hydrophobic regions.
What is the function of waxes in nature?
Protection and prevention of water loss.
Steroids
A class of lipids with a four-ring structure, including cholesterol and hormones like testosterone and estrogen.
What is the significance of the 'tri' prefix in triglycerides?
It indicates that triglycerides have three fatty acid chains.
Phosphate group
A functional group found in phospholipids.
What is the role of phospholipids in cells?
They are a major component of cell membranes.
Carboxylic acid group
A functional group present at the end of fatty acids.
What makes trans fatty acids different from other unsaturated fatty acids?
They have a double bond but do not have a kink in their chain, making them linear.
Hydrophobic tails
The part of a phospholipid that is water-fearing.