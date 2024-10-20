Lipids quiz #2 Flashcards
Lipids quiz #2
Which of these is not a lipid? Options: A) Cholesterol, B) Glucose, C) Phospholipid, D) Triglyceride
B) GlucoseWhich of the following is not a function of lipids? Options: A) Energy storage, B) Hormone production, C) Catalyzing reactions, D) Cell membrane structure
C) Catalyzing reactionsHow do lipids differ from other organic compounds?
Lipids are hydrophobic and do not form polymers like carbohydrates, proteins, and nucleic acids.How are lipids different from carbohydrates?
Lipids are hydrophobic and do not form polymers, while carbohydrates are hydrophilic and form polymers.Which is not true of lipids? Options: A) They are hydrophobic, B) They form polymers, C) They include steroids, D) They are used for energy storage
B) They form polymersWhich of the following is a function of the phospholipid molecule?
Phospholipids are essential for forming cell membranes.Which of the following are lipids? Options: A) Proteins, B) Nucleic acids, C) Steroids, D) Carbohydrates
C) SteroidsWhat elements make up lipids?
Lipids are primarily composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.Which is a main function of lipids?
Lipids are primarily used for long-term energy storage.Which of the following is not a function of fats? Options: A) Insulation, B) Energy storage, C) Enzyme activity, D) Hormone production
C) Enzyme activityWhich of the following describes lipids?
Lipids are hydrophobic biomolecules that include fats, oils, phospholipids, steroids, and waxes.Why are phospholipids so important to cells?
Phospholipids are crucial for forming the cell membrane, providing structural integrity and compartmentalization.What elements are found in lipids?
Lipids contain carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.Which of the following statements is true for lipids? Options: A) They are soluble in water, B) They form polymers, C) They are hydrophobic, D) They are composed of amino acids
C) They are hydrophobicHow do fats differ from proteins?
Fats are composed of glycerol and fatty acids, while proteins are composed of amino acids.What type of lipid is shown? Options: A) Phospholipid, B) Steroid, C) Triglyceride, D) Wax
This question requires a visual reference, which is not provided.Which of the following statements is true for the class of biological molecules known as lipids?
Lipids are hydrophobic and do not form polymers.Which of the following is true about fat? Options: A) It is a polymer, B) It is hydrophilic, C) It is used for energy storage, D) It is composed of amino acids
C) It is used for energy storageWhich of the following describes the role of lipids?
Lipids play roles in energy storage, cell membrane structure, and hormone production.What makes up cell membranes and is used to create hormones?
Phospholipids make up cell membranes, and steroids are used to create hormones.Which of the following is a known function of a lipid?
Lipids function in energy storage, cell membrane structure, and hormone production.Which of the following is most likely the result of an organism having lipids in its body?
The organism can store energy, maintain cell membrane integrity, and produce hormones.