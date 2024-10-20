Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Lipids quiz #2 Flashcards

Lipids quiz #2
1/22
  • Which of these is not a lipid? Options: A) Cholesterol, B) Glucose, C) Phospholipid, D) Triglyceride
    B) Glucose
  • Which of the following is not a function of lipids? Options: A) Energy storage, B) Hormone production, C) Catalyzing reactions, D) Cell membrane structure
    C) Catalyzing reactions
  • How do lipids differ from other organic compounds?
    Lipids are hydrophobic and do not form polymers like carbohydrates, proteins, and nucleic acids.
  • How are lipids different from carbohydrates?
    Lipids are hydrophobic and do not form polymers, while carbohydrates are hydrophilic and form polymers.
  • Which is not true of lipids? Options: A) They are hydrophobic, B) They form polymers, C) They include steroids, D) They are used for energy storage
    B) They form polymers
  • Which of the following is a function of the phospholipid molecule?
    Phospholipids are essential for forming cell membranes.
  • Which of the following are lipids? Options: A) Proteins, B) Nucleic acids, C) Steroids, D) Carbohydrates
    C) Steroids
  • What elements make up lipids?
    Lipids are primarily composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.
  • Which is a main function of lipids?
    Lipids are primarily used for long-term energy storage.
  • Which of the following is not a function of fats? Options: A) Insulation, B) Energy storage, C) Enzyme activity, D) Hormone production
    C) Enzyme activity
  • Which of the following describes lipids?
    Lipids are hydrophobic biomolecules that include fats, oils, phospholipids, steroids, and waxes.
  • Why are phospholipids so important to cells?
    Phospholipids are crucial for forming the cell membrane, providing structural integrity and compartmentalization.
  • What elements are found in lipids?
    Lipids contain carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.
  • Which of the following statements is true for lipids? Options: A) They are soluble in water, B) They form polymers, C) They are hydrophobic, D) They are composed of amino acids
    C) They are hydrophobic
  • How do fats differ from proteins?
    Fats are composed of glycerol and fatty acids, while proteins are composed of amino acids.
  • What type of lipid is shown? Options: A) Phospholipid, B) Steroid, C) Triglyceride, D) Wax
    This question requires a visual reference, which is not provided.
  • Which of the following statements is true for the class of biological molecules known as lipids?
    Lipids are hydrophobic and do not form polymers.
  • Which of the following is true about fat? Options: A) It is a polymer, B) It is hydrophilic, C) It is used for energy storage, D) It is composed of amino acids
    C) It is used for energy storage
  • Which of the following describes the role of lipids?
    Lipids play roles in energy storage, cell membrane structure, and hormone production.
  • What makes up cell membranes and is used to create hormones?
    Phospholipids make up cell membranes, and steroids are used to create hormones.
  • Which of the following is a known function of a lipid?
    Lipids function in energy storage, cell membrane structure, and hormone production.
  • Which of the following is most likely the result of an organism having lipids in its body?
    The organism can store energy, maintain cell membrane integrity, and produce hormones.