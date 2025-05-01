Lipids quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 22 ) Hide definitions

How do lipids differ from other classes of biomolecules like carbohydrates, proteins, and nucleic acids? Unlike carbohydrates, proteins, and nucleic acids, lipids do not have consistent monomers and do not form long chains of polymers.

What is the primary function of fats and oils in living organisms? Fats and oils serve as long-term energy storage in animals and plants.

What is the difference between saturated and unsaturated fatty acids? Saturated fatty acids have only single carbon-carbon bonds and are fully saturated with hydrogens, making them solid at room temperature. Unsaturated fatty acids have one or more carbon-carbon double bonds, causing kinks in the chain and making them liquid at room temperature.

Why are unsaturated fatty acids liquid at room temperature? Unsaturated fatty acids are liquid at room temperature because the kinks caused by double bonds prevent tight packing of the molecules.

How are triglycerides formed? Triglycerides are formed by linking three fatty acids to a single glycerol molecule via dehydration synthesis reactions.

What is the main function of triglycerides in animals? Triglycerides serve as the main form of fat storage in animal cells.