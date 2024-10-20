Skip to main content
Lophotrochozoans exam Flashcards

Lophotrochozoans exam
  • Lophotrochozoans
    A superphylum of invertebrates that includes mollusks, annelids, and flatworms.
  • Bilateral Symmetry
    A body plan in which the left and right sides of the organism are mirror images.
  • Protostomes
    Organisms in which the mouth is the first cavity formed during embryonic development.
  • Trochophore Larvae
    Larvae characterized by a ring of cilia used for movement and feeding.
  • Lophophore
    A specialized structure used for suspension feeding in some Lophotrochozoans.
  • What are the three main body parts of mollusks?
    Foot, visceral mass, and mantle.
  • Gastropods
    A class of mollusks that includes snails and slugs.
  • Bivalves
    Mollusks with bodies enclosed within two shells, such as clams and oysters.
  • Cephalopods
    Marine predators like squid and octopuses, known for their tentacles and advanced nervous systems.
  • What is the function of the radula in mollusks?
    A feeding structure that functions like a rasp to break down food.
  • Chitons
    Mollusks with a shell made up of eight dorsal plates.
  • What is the primary function of the mantle in mollusks?
    To cover the visceral mass and often form a hardened shell.
  • Flatworms
    Acoelomate organisms with a rudimentary digestive system and no gas exchange organs.
  • Rotifers
    Microscopic organisms with bilateral symmetry and a ring of cilia around their mouths.
  • Parthenogenesis
    A form of asexual reproduction where females produce unfertilized eggs that develop into more females.
  • What is the primary habitat of rotifers?
    Mostly freshwater ecosystems.
  • Annelids
    Segmented worms like earthworms and leeches, which are coelomates.
  • Polyketa
    A type of annelid with parapodia and chaetae for movement.
  • Clitellata
    A subclass of annelids that includes earthworms and leeches.
  • What is the function of the siphon in cephalopods?
    To eject water for jet propulsion.
  • Ectoprocts
    Coral reef-building animals that look like moss and are also known as Bryozoans.
  • Brachiopods
    Marine animals with a pedicle used to anchor themselves, having a top and bottom shell.
  • What is the alimentary canal?
    A digestive tube with two openings, a mouth and an anus.
  • What is the primary method of gas exchange in flatworms?
    Diffusion across their body surface.
  • What is the hemocoel in mollusks?
    A cavity filled with hemolymph that bathes the organs directly.
  • What is the primary feeding method of bivalves?
    Suspension feeding by trapping food particles in their gills.
  • What is the primary characteristic of trochophores?
    Larvae with a ring of cilia for swimming and feeding.
  • What is the primary characteristic of lophophorates?
    Animals with a lophophore for suspension feeding.
  • What is the primary characteristic of cephalopods?
    Marine predators with tentacles and advanced nervous systems.