Lophotrochozoans exam Flashcards

Lophotrochozoans exam
Lophotrochozoans exam
Terms in this set (29)
- LophotrochozoansA superphylum of invertebrates that includes mollusks, annelids, and flatworms.
- Bilateral SymmetryA body plan in which the left and right sides of the organism are mirror images.
- ProtostomesOrganisms in which the mouth is the first cavity formed during embryonic development.
- Trochophore LarvaeLarvae characterized by a ring of cilia used for movement and feeding.
- LophophoreA specialized structure used for suspension feeding in some Lophotrochozoans.
- What are the three main body parts of mollusks?Foot, visceral mass, and mantle.
- GastropodsA class of mollusks that includes snails and slugs.
- BivalvesMollusks with bodies enclosed within two shells, such as clams and oysters.
- CephalopodsMarine predators like squid and octopuses, known for their tentacles and advanced nervous systems.
- What is the function of the radula in mollusks?A feeding structure that functions like a rasp to break down food.
- ChitonsMollusks with a shell made up of eight dorsal plates.
- What is the primary function of the mantle in mollusks?To cover the visceral mass and often form a hardened shell.
- FlatwormsAcoelomate organisms with a rudimentary digestive system and no gas exchange organs.
- RotifersMicroscopic organisms with bilateral symmetry and a ring of cilia around their mouths.
- ParthenogenesisA form of asexual reproduction where females produce unfertilized eggs that develop into more females.
- What is the primary habitat of rotifers?Mostly freshwater ecosystems.
- AnnelidsSegmented worms like earthworms and leeches, which are coelomates.
- PolyketaA type of annelid with parapodia and chaetae for movement.
- ClitellataA subclass of annelids that includes earthworms and leeches.
- What is the function of the siphon in cephalopods?To eject water for jet propulsion.
- EctoproctsCoral reef-building animals that look like moss and are also known as Bryozoans.
- BrachiopodsMarine animals with a pedicle used to anchor themselves, having a top and bottom shell.
- What is the alimentary canal?A digestive tube with two openings, a mouth and an anus.
- What is the primary method of gas exchange in flatworms?Diffusion across their body surface.
- What is the hemocoel in mollusks?A cavity filled with hemolymph that bathes the organs directly.
- What is the primary feeding method of bivalves?Suspension feeding by trapping food particles in their gills.
- What is the primary characteristic of trochophores?Larvae with a ring of cilia for swimming and feeding.
- What is the primary characteristic of lophophorates?Animals with a lophophore for suspension feeding.
- What is the primary characteristic of cephalopods?Marine predators with tentacles and advanced nervous systems.