Lophotrochozoans exam Flashcards

Lophotrochozoans A superphylum of invertebrates that includes mollusks, annelids, and flatworms.

Bilateral Symmetry A body plan in which the left and right sides of the organism are mirror images.

Protostomes Organisms in which the mouth is the first cavity formed during embryonic development.

Trochophore Larvae Larvae characterized by a ring of cilia used for movement and feeding.

Lophophore A specialized structure used for suspension feeding in some Lophotrochozoans.

What are the three main body parts of mollusks? Foot, visceral mass, and mantle.

Gastropods A class of mollusks that includes snails and slugs.

Bivalves Mollusks with bodies enclosed within two shells, such as clams and oysters.

Cephalopods Marine predators like squid and octopuses, known for their tentacles and advanced nervous systems.

What is the function of the radula in mollusks? A feeding structure that functions like a rasp to break down food.

Chitons Mollusks with a shell made up of eight dorsal plates.

What is the primary function of the mantle in mollusks? To cover the visceral mass and often form a hardened shell.

Flatworms Acoelomate organisms with a rudimentary digestive system and no gas exchange organs.

Rotifers Microscopic organisms with bilateral symmetry and a ring of cilia around their mouths.

Parthenogenesis A form of asexual reproduction where females produce unfertilized eggs that develop into more females.

What is the primary habitat of rotifers? Mostly freshwater ecosystems.

Annelids Segmented worms like earthworms and leeches, which are coelomates.

Polyketa A type of annelid with parapodia and chaetae for movement.

Clitellata A subclass of annelids that includes earthworms and leeches.

What is the function of the siphon in cephalopods? To eject water for jet propulsion.

Ectoprocts Coral reef-building animals that look like moss and are also known as Bryozoans.

Brachiopods Marine animals with a pedicle used to anchor themselves, having a top and bottom shell.

What is the alimentary canal? A digestive tube with two openings, a mouth and an anus.

What is the primary method of gas exchange in flatworms? Diffusion across their body surface.

What is the hemocoel in mollusks? A cavity filled with hemolymph that bathes the organs directly.

What is the primary feeding method of bivalves? Suspension feeding by trapping food particles in their gills.

What is the primary characteristic of trochophores? Larvae with a ring of cilia for swimming and feeding.

What is the primary characteristic of lophophorates? Animals with a lophophore for suspension feeding.