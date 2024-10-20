Lophotrochozoans quiz #2 Flashcards
Lophotrochozoans quiz #2
What is a lophophore?
A lophophore is a specialized feeding structure used for suspension feeding, characterized by a crown of cilia that captures food particles from the surrounding water.What are the two main types of organisms that make up the Lophotrochozoans?
The two main types of organisms that make up the Lophotrochozoans are Lophophorates and Trochophores.What is the function of the trochophore larva's ring of cilia?
The ring of cilia in trochophore larvae is used for swimming and feeding.What is the primary difference between protostomes and deuterostomes?
In protostomes, the mouth is the first cavity formed during embryonic development, whereas in deuterostomes, the anus is the first cavity formed.What is the role of the pedicle in brachiopods?
The pedicle in brachiopods is used to anchor the organism in place by digging into the substrate.How do flatworms perform gas exchange and waste elimination?
Flatworms perform gas exchange and waste elimination through diffusion across their body surface.What is parthenogenesis in rotifers?
Parthenogenesis in rotifers is a form of asexual reproduction where females produce unfertilized eggs that develop into more females.What are the three main body parts of mollusks?
The three main body parts of mollusks are the foot, visceral mass, and mantle.What is the function of the radula in mollusks?
The radula is a feeding structure that functions like a rasp to break down food.What is unique about the circulatory system of cephalopods compared to other mollusks?
Cephalopods have a closed circulatory system, unlike other mollusks which typically have an open circulatory system.