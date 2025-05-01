Lophotrochozoans quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Describe the structure and function of the trochophore larva and name two groups that possess this larval stage. A trochophore larva is characterized by a ring of cilia used for swimming and feeding. This larval stage is found in mollusks and annelids.

How do flatworms (Platyhelminthes) differ from other lophotrochozoans in terms of body cavity and digestive system? Flatworms are acoelomates, meaning they lack a true body cavity, and have a rudimentary digestive system with only one opening (the mouth), through which both ingestion and egestion occur.

What is parthenogenesis, and which lophotrochozoan group commonly uses this reproductive strategy? Parthenogenesis is a form of asexual reproduction where females produce offspring from unfertilized eggs. Rotifers commonly use parthenogenesis.

