Lophotrochozoans quiz #3 Flashcards

Lophotrochozoans quiz #3
  • Describe the structure and function of the trochophore larva and name two groups that possess this larval stage.
    A trochophore larva is characterized by a ring of cilia used for swimming and feeding. This larval stage is found in mollusks and annelids.
  • How do flatworms (Platyhelminthes) differ from other lophotrochozoans in terms of body cavity and digestive system?
    Flatworms are acoelomates, meaning they lack a true body cavity, and have a rudimentary digestive system with only one opening (the mouth), through which both ingestion and egestion occur.
  • What is parthenogenesis, and which lophotrochozoan group commonly uses this reproductive strategy?
    Parthenogenesis is a form of asexual reproduction where females produce offspring from unfertilized eggs. Rotifers commonly use parthenogenesis.
  • What is the main structural feature of a trochophore larva, and what is its function?
    A trochophore larva has a ring of cilia used for swimming and feeding. The cilia help the larva move and bring food toward its mouth.
  • Name two groups of lophotrochozoans that possess the trochophore larval stage.
    Mollusks and annelids both have a trochophore larval stage.
  • How do flatworms (Platyhelminthes) differ from other lophotrochozoans in terms of body cavity?
    Flatworms are acoelomates, meaning they lack a true body cavity. Most other lophotrochozoans are coelomates or pseudocoelomates.
  • Describe the digestive system of flatworms and how it differs from that of other lophotrochozoans.
    Flatworms have a rudimentary digestive system with only one opening, the mouth, for both ingestion and egestion. Other lophotrochozoans typically have a complete digestive tract with both a mouth and an anus.
  • What is the function of the lophophore in lophophorate animals?
    The lophophore is a specialized feeding structure used for suspension feeding. It consists of ciliated tentacles that capture food particles from the water.
  • What are the three main body parts found in mollusks, and what is the function of each?
    Mollusks have a foot for movement, a visceral mass containing internal organs, and a mantle that often secretes a shell. The mantle also forms a cavity housing the gills and anus.