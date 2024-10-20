Meiosis I exam Flashcards
Terms in this set (25)
Interphase
The phase before meiosis where DNA replication occurs, including G1, S, and G2 phases.
What happens during the S phase of interphase?
DNA gets synthesized or replicated.
Prophase 1
The first phase of meiosis 1, similar to prophase in mitosis but includes events of prometaphase.
How do homologous chromosomes align during metaphase 1?
They align in two rows in the middle of the cell.
Anaphase 1
The phase where homologous chromosomes separate, leaving sister chromatids intact.
What is the result of cytokinesis in meiosis 1?
Two haploid daughter cells, each with half the original chromosome number.
Metaphase 1
The phase where homologous chromosomes pair up and align in two rows in the middle of the cell.
What is the key difference between anaphase 1 of meiosis and anaphase of mitosis?
In anaphase 1, homologous chromosomes separate, while in mitosis, sister chromatids separate.
Telophase 1
The phase where the cell prepares to divide, similar to telophase in mitosis.
What follows telophase 1 in meiosis 1?
Cytokinesis, which divides the cytoplasm and splits the cell into two.
Cytokinesis
The division of the cytoplasm, resulting in two haploid daughter cells in meiosis 1.
What is the chromosome number in the daughter cells after meiosis 1?
Each daughter cell is haploid, having half the number of chromosomes as the original cell.
What is the main focus of meiosis 1 compared to mitosis?
The significant differences in metaphase 1 and anaphase 1.
What happens to sister chromatids during anaphase 1?
They remain connected while homologous chromosomes separate.
How does meiosis 1 differ from mitosis in terms of chromosome alignment?
In meiosis 1, chromosomes align in two rows during metaphase 1, unlike the single row in mitosis.
What is the significance of homologous chromosome separation in meiosis 1?
It ensures genetic diversity and reduces the chromosome number by half.
What is the outcome of meiosis 1?
Two haploid daughter cells ready to enter meiosis 2.
What is the main difference in chromosome behavior between meiosis 1 and mitosis?
Homologous chromosomes separate in meiosis 1, while sister chromatids separate in mitosis.
What is the role of cytokinesis in meiosis 1?
To divide the cytoplasm and create two haploid daughter cells.
What happens to the chromosome number after meiosis 1?
It is halved, resulting in haploid cells.
What is the next step after meiosis 1?
The two haploid daughter cells enter meiosis 2.
What is the key event in metaphase 1?
Homologous chromosomes align in two rows in the middle of the cell.
What is the key event in anaphase 1?
Homologous chromosomes separate, while sister chromatids remain intact.
What is the significance of meiosis 1 in sexual reproduction?
It reduces the chromosome number by half, ensuring genetic diversity in offspring.
What phases are included in meiosis 1?
Prophase 1, metaphase 1, anaphase 1, telophase 1, and cytokinesis.