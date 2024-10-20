Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Meiosis I exam Flashcards

Back
Meiosis I exam
How well do you know this?
1/25

  • Interphase

    The phase before meiosis where DNA replication occurs, including G1, S, and G2 phases.

  • What happens during the S phase of interphase?

    DNA gets synthesized or replicated.

  • Prophase 1

    The first phase of meiosis 1, similar to prophase in mitosis but includes events of prometaphase.

  • How do homologous chromosomes align during metaphase 1?

    They align in two rows in the middle of the cell.

  • Anaphase 1

    The phase where homologous chromosomes separate, leaving sister chromatids intact.

  • What is the result of cytokinesis in meiosis 1?

    Two haploid daughter cells, each with half the original chromosome number.

  • Metaphase 1

    The phase where homologous chromosomes pair up and align in two rows in the middle of the cell.

  • What is the key difference between anaphase 1 of meiosis and anaphase of mitosis?

    In anaphase 1, homologous chromosomes separate, while in mitosis, sister chromatids separate.

  • Telophase 1

    The phase where the cell prepares to divide, similar to telophase in mitosis.

  • What follows telophase 1 in meiosis 1?

    Cytokinesis, which divides the cytoplasm and splits the cell into two.

  • Cytokinesis

    The division of the cytoplasm, resulting in two haploid daughter cells in meiosis 1.

  • What is the chromosome number in the daughter cells after meiosis 1?

    Each daughter cell is haploid, having half the number of chromosomes as the original cell.

  • What is the main focus of meiosis 1 compared to mitosis?

    The significant differences in metaphase 1 and anaphase 1.

  • What happens to sister chromatids during anaphase 1?

    They remain connected while homologous chromosomes separate.

  • How does meiosis 1 differ from mitosis in terms of chromosome alignment?

    In meiosis 1, chromosomes align in two rows during metaphase 1, unlike the single row in mitosis.

  • What is the significance of homologous chromosome separation in meiosis 1?

    It ensures genetic diversity and reduces the chromosome number by half.

  • What is the outcome of meiosis 1?

    Two haploid daughter cells ready to enter meiosis 2.

  • What is the main difference in chromosome behavior between meiosis 1 and mitosis?

    Homologous chromosomes separate in meiosis 1, while sister chromatids separate in mitosis.

  • What is the role of cytokinesis in meiosis 1?

    To divide the cytoplasm and create two haploid daughter cells.

  • What happens to the chromosome number after meiosis 1?

    It is halved, resulting in haploid cells.

  • What is the next step after meiosis 1?

    The two haploid daughter cells enter meiosis 2.

  • What is the key event in metaphase 1?

    Homologous chromosomes align in two rows in the middle of the cell.

  • What is the key event in anaphase 1?

    Homologous chromosomes separate, while sister chromatids remain intact.

  • What is the significance of meiosis 1 in sexual reproduction?

    It reduces the chromosome number by half, ensuring genetic diversity in offspring.

  • What phases are included in meiosis 1?

    Prophase 1, metaphase 1, anaphase 1, telophase 1, and cytokinesis.