Meiosis I quiz #2 Flashcards

In anaphase I, homologous chromosomes separate, while in anaphase II, sister chromatids separate.
What occurs during meiosis I?
During meiosis I, homologous chromosomes pair up, align in two rows during metaphase I, and separate during anaphase I, resulting in two haploid daughter cells.
What occurs during anaphase I?
During anaphase I, homologous chromosomes are separated and move to opposite poles, while sister chromatids remain intact.
How do the chromosomes separate in anaphase I?
In anaphase I, homologous chromosomes separate and move to opposite poles, while sister chromatids remain connected.
How is metaphase I different from metaphase II?
In metaphase I, homologous chromosomes align in two rows, while in metaphase II, individual chromosomes align in a single row.
What is the difference between meiosis I and meiosis II?
Meiosis I separates homologous chromosomes, while meiosis II separates sister chromatids.
Compare the events of metaphase I to metaphase II.
In metaphase I, homologous chromosomes align in two rows, whereas in metaphase II, individual chromosomes align in a single row.
Which of the following events happens at the conclusion of meiosis I? A) Formation of four haploid cells B) Separation of sister chromatids C) Formation of two haploid cells D) DNA replication
C) Formation of two haploid cells
Which of the following correctly describes how meiosis I and meiosis II differ? A) Meiosis I involves separation of sister chromatids B) Meiosis II involves separation of homologous chromosomes C) Meiosis I results in haploid cells D) Meiosis II results in diploid cells
C) Meiosis I results in haploid cells
During which of the following phases of meiosis do homologous chromosomes separate? A) Prophase I B) Metaphase I C) Anaphase I D) Telophase I
C) Anaphase I
Which of the following events occurs during meiosis I? A) Separation of sister chromatids B) Crossing over C) DNA replication D) Formation of four haploid cells
B) Crossing over
Meiosis I and meiosis II are very different from one another. Can you identify what happens in each?
In meiosis I, homologous chromosomes separate, resulting in two haploid cells. In meiosis II, sister chromatids separate, resulting in four haploid cells.
Which of the following is a difference between meiosis I and mitosis? A) Separation of sister chromatids B) Formation of diploid cells C) Alignment of homologous chromosomes in two rows D) DNA replication
C) Alignment of homologous chromosomes in two rows
What is the order of steps for meiosis I?
The order of steps for meiosis I is prophase I, metaphase I, anaphase I, telophase I, and cytokinesis.
What are the key events in meiosis I?
Key events in meiosis I include pairing of homologous chromosomes, crossing over, alignment in two rows during metaphase I, and separation of homologous chromosomes during anaphase I.
What occurs during telophase I?
During telophase I, the cell completes division, resulting in two haploid daughter cells, and cytokinesis occurs.
Can you identify the sequence of events in meiosis I?
The sequence of events in meiosis I is prophase I, metaphase I, anaphase I, telophase I, and cytokinesis.
Which of the following is true regarding meiosis I and meiosis II? A) Both separate homologous chromosomes B) Both result in diploid cells C) Meiosis I separates homologous chromosomes D) Meiosis II separates homologous chromosomes
C) Meiosis I separates homologous chromosomes
Which of the following are the phases of meiosis I? A) Prophase, Metaphase, Anaphase, Telophase B) Prophase I, Metaphase I, Anaphase I, Telophase I C) Prophase II, Metaphase II, Anaphase II, Telophase II D) Interphase, Prophase, Metaphase, Anaphase
B) Prophase I, Metaphase I, Anaphase I, Telophase I
