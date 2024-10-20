Meiosis I quiz #3 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Meiosis I quiz #3
  • How many daughter cells are produced at the end of meiosis 1?
    Two haploid daughter cells are produced at the end of meiosis 1.
  • In which stage of meiosis do homologous chromosomes or homologs separate?
    Homologous chromosomes separate during anaphase I.
  • How is meiosis I different from mitosis?
    Meiosis I involves the separation of homologous chromosomes and results in haploid cells, while mitosis involves the separation of sister chromatids and results in diploid cells.
  • Which of the following events will occur during meiosis I? A) Separation of sister chromatids B) Crossing over C) DNA replication D) Formation of four haploid cells
    B) Crossing over
  • During which of the following phases do homologous pairs separate? A) Prophase I B) Metaphase I C) Anaphase I D) Telophase I
    C) Anaphase I
  • At the end of meiosis I, what is the result?
    At the end of meiosis I, two haploid daughter cells are formed, each with half the original chromosome number.
  • What separates during anaphase I?
    During anaphase I, homologous chromosomes separate.
  • During which stage of meiosis do homologous chromosomes separate?
    Homologous chromosomes separate during anaphase I.
  • During what stage do homologous chromosomes separate from each other?
    Homologous chromosomes separate during anaphase I.
  • Which of the following processes happens during meiosis I? A) Separation of sister chromatids B) Crossing over C) DNA replication D) Formation of four haploid cells
    B) Crossing over
  • What specifically separates during meiosis I?
    During meiosis I, homologous chromosomes specifically separate.
  • Which statements describe differences between metaphase I and metaphase II? Select two options. A) Homologous chromosomes align in two rows in metaphase I B) Sister chromatids align in a single row in metaphase II C) Homologous chromosomes align in a single row in metaphase II D) Sister chromatids align in two rows in metaphase I
    A) Homologous chromosomes align in two rows in metaphase I, B) Sister chromatids align in a single row in metaphase II
  • How does meiosis I differ from mitosis?
    Meiosis I involves the separation of homologous chromosomes and results in haploid cells, while mitosis involves the separation of sister chromatids and results in diploid cells.
  • Homologous chromosomes move to opposite poles during which stage of meiosis I?
    Homologous chromosomes move to opposite poles during anaphase I.
  • How is anaphase I different from anaphase II?
    In anaphase I, homologous chromosomes separate, while in anaphase II, sister chromatids separate.