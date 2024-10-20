Meiosis I quiz #3 Flashcards

How many daughter cells are produced at the end of meiosis 1?
Two haploid daughter cells are produced at the end of meiosis 1.
In which stage of meiosis do homologous chromosomes or homologs separate?
Homologous chromosomes separate during anaphase I.
How is meiosis I different from mitosis?
Meiosis I involves the separation of homologous chromosomes and results in haploid cells, while mitosis involves the separation of sister chromatids and results in diploid cells.
Which of the following events will occur during meiosis I? A) Separation of sister chromatids B) Crossing over C) DNA replication D) Formation of four haploid cells
B) Crossing over
During which of the following phases do homologous pairs separate? A) Prophase I B) Metaphase I C) Anaphase I D) Telophase I
C) Anaphase I
At the end of meiosis I, what is the result?
At the end of meiosis I, two haploid daughter cells are formed, each with half the original chromosome number.
What separates during anaphase I?
During anaphase I, homologous chromosomes separate.
Which statements describe differences between metaphase I and metaphase II? Select two options. A) Homologous chromosomes align in two rows in metaphase I B) Sister chromatids align in a single row in metaphase II C) Homologous chromosomes align in a single row in metaphase II D) Sister chromatids align in two rows in metaphase I
A) Homologous chromosomes align in two rows in metaphase I, B) Sister chromatids align in a single row in metaphase II
How is anaphase I different from anaphase II?
In anaphase I, homologous chromosomes separate, while in anaphase II, sister chromatids separate.