Meiosis I quiz #4 Flashcards

Meiosis I quiz #4
  • List the stages of meiosis I in order.
    The stages of meiosis I are prophase I, metaphase I, anaphase I, telophase I, and cytokinesis.
  • During anaphase I of meiosis, what separates and what remains together?
    During anaphase I, homologous chromosomes separate, while sister chromatids remain together.
  • What is the chromosome number of the daughter cells after meiosis I compared to the original cell?
    The daughter cells after meiosis I are haploid, containing half the chromosome number of the original diploid cell.
  • What is the main difference between anaphase I of meiosis and anaphase of mitosis?
    In anaphase I of meiosis, homologous chromosomes separate, while in anaphase of mitosis, sister chromatids separate.
  • After meiosis I, what process do the resulting cells enter next?
    After meiosis I, the resulting haploid cells enter meiosis II.
  • What is the significance of homologous chromosome pairing in metaphase I?
    Homologous chromosome pairing in metaphase I allows for the separation of homologs, reducing chromosome number by half.
  • How does the alignment of chromosomes in metaphase I contribute to genetic diversity?
    The random alignment of homologous chromosomes in metaphase I leads to independent assortment, increasing genetic diversity.
  • How many cells are produced at the end of meiosis I, and what is their ploidy?
    Two haploid cells are produced at the end of meiosis I.
