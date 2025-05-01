Meiosis I quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

List the stages of meiosis I in order. The stages of meiosis I are prophase I, metaphase I, anaphase I, telophase I, and cytokinesis.

During anaphase I of meiosis, what separates and what remains together? During anaphase I, homologous chromosomes separate, while sister chromatids remain together.

What is the chromosome number of the daughter cells after meiosis I compared to the original cell? The daughter cells after meiosis I are haploid, containing half the chromosome number of the original diploid cell.

What is the main difference between anaphase I of meiosis and anaphase of mitosis? In anaphase I of meiosis, homologous chromosomes separate, while in anaphase of mitosis, sister chromatids separate.

After meiosis I, what process do the resulting cells enter next? After meiosis I, the resulting haploid cells enter meiosis II.

What is the significance of homologous chromosome pairing in metaphase I? Homologous chromosome pairing in metaphase I allows for the separation of homologs, reducing chromosome number by half.