Meiosis II exam Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (23)
Meiosis II
The second division in meiosis, resulting in four genetically diverse haploid gametes.
What is the starting point of meiosis II?
Two haploid daughter cells from meiosis I.
Prophase II
The phase in meiosis II where chromosomes condense and the nuclear envelope breaks down.
How does metaphase II differ from metaphase I?
In metaphase II, chromosomes align in a single row, unlike the two rows in metaphase I.
Anaphase II
The phase in meiosis II where sister chromatids separate and move to opposite poles.
What is the outcome of meiosis II?
Four genetically diverse haploid cells.
Telophase II
The phase in meiosis II where nuclear membranes form around each set of chromosomes, resulting in four haploid cells.
How is meiosis II similar to mitosis?
Both involve the separation of sister chromatids and have similar phases: prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase.
Genetic diversity in meiosis II
Achieved through processes like crossing over and independent assortment.
What happens during metaphase II?
Chromosomes align in a single row at the cell's equator.
Equational division
Another term for meiosis II, as the ploidy number remains equal (haploid to haploid).
What is the significance of meiosis II in sexual reproduction?
It produces haploid gametes (sperm or eggs) essential for maintaining genetic diversity.
Sister chromatids
Identical copies of a chromosome connected by a centromere, separated during anaphase II.
What is the main difference between meiosis II and mitosis?
Meiosis II starts with haploid cells, while mitosis starts with diploid cells.
Haploid cells
Cells with a single set of chromosomes, produced at the end of meiosis II.
What occurs during anaphase II?
Sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite poles of the cell.
Prophase II events
Chromosomes condense, spindle fibers form, and the nuclear envelope breaks down.
How many cells result from meiosis II?
Four haploid cells.
What is the role of telophase II?
Nuclear membranes form around each set of chromosomes, resulting in four distinct haploid cells.
What is the ploidy of cells at the end of meiosis II?
Haploid.
What phase follows prophase II?
Metaphase II.
Genetic diversity
The variety of different genetic makeups within a population, enhanced by meiosis.
What happens to sister chromatids during anaphase II?
They are separated and pulled to opposite poles of the cell.