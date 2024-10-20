Skip to main content
Meiosis II exam Flashcards

Meiosis II exam
  • Meiosis II

    The second division in meiosis, resulting in four genetically diverse haploid gametes.

  • What is the starting point of meiosis II?

    Two haploid daughter cells from meiosis I.

  • Prophase II

    The phase in meiosis II where chromosomes condense and the nuclear envelope breaks down.

  • How does metaphase II differ from metaphase I?

    In metaphase II, chromosomes align in a single row, unlike the two rows in metaphase I.

  • Anaphase II

    The phase in meiosis II where sister chromatids separate and move to opposite poles.

  • What is the outcome of meiosis II?

    Four genetically diverse haploid cells.

  • Telophase II

    The phase in meiosis II where nuclear membranes form around each set of chromosomes, resulting in four haploid cells.

  • How is meiosis II similar to mitosis?

    Both involve the separation of sister chromatids and have similar phases: prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase.

  • Genetic diversity in meiosis II

    Achieved through processes like crossing over and independent assortment.

  • What happens during metaphase II?

    Chromosomes align in a single row at the cell's equator.

  • Equational division

    Another term for meiosis II, as the ploidy number remains equal (haploid to haploid).

  • What is the significance of meiosis II in sexual reproduction?

    It produces haploid gametes (sperm or eggs) essential for maintaining genetic diversity.

  • Sister chromatids

    Identical copies of a chromosome connected by a centromere, separated during anaphase II.

  • What is the main difference between meiosis II and mitosis?

    Meiosis II starts with haploid cells, while mitosis starts with diploid cells.

  • Haploid cells

    Cells with a single set of chromosomes, produced at the end of meiosis II.

  • What occurs during anaphase II?

    Sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite poles of the cell.

  • Prophase II events

    Chromosomes condense, spindle fibers form, and the nuclear envelope breaks down.

  • How many cells result from meiosis II?

    Four haploid cells.

  • What is the role of telophase II?

    Nuclear membranes form around each set of chromosomes, resulting in four distinct haploid cells.

  • What is the ploidy of cells at the end of meiosis II?

    Haploid.

  • What phase follows prophase II?

    Metaphase II.

  • Genetic diversity

    The variety of different genetic makeups within a population, enhanced by meiosis.

  • What happens to sister chromatids during anaphase II?

    They are separated and pulled to opposite poles of the cell.