Meiosis II quiz #2 Flashcards

What do the spindle fibers pull away during anaphase II?
During anaphase II, spindle fibers pull away the sister chromatids, separating them to opposite poles of the cell.
What is the result of meiosis II?
The result of meiosis II is four genetically diverse haploid gametes.
Which is true of anaphase II?
During anaphase II, sister chromatids are separated and pulled to opposite poles of the cell.
What happens during meiosis II?
During meiosis II, the two haploid daughter cells from meiosis I undergo division to produce four genetically diverse haploid gametes.
During which phase of meiosis do sister chromatids separate and move to opposite poles?
Sister chromatids separate and move to opposite poles during anaphase II of meiosis.
What occurs during metaphase II?
During metaphase II, chromosomes align in a single row at the cell's equatorial plane.
Which occurs at the end of meiosis II?
At the end of meiosis II, four genetically diverse haploid cells are produced.
How many daughter cells are created at the end of meiosis II?
Four daughter cells are created at the end of meiosis II.
What happens during telophase II?
During telophase II, the nuclear membranes reform around the separated chromatids, and the cells undergo cytokinesis, resulting in four haploid cells.
Which of the following describes meiosis II in humans? A) It results in diploid cells. B) It results in haploid cells. C) It involves crossing over. D) It does not involve chromosome separation.
B) It results in haploid cells.
Does crossing over happen in prophase II?
No, crossing over does not happen in prophase II; it occurs during prophase I.
Which of the following occurs during anaphase II? A) Homologous chromosomes separate. B) Sister chromatids separate. C) Chromosomes align in pairs. D) Nuclear envelope reforms.
B) Sister chromatids separate.
How many cells do you have as a result of telophase II?
As a result of telophase II, you have four haploid cells.
What separates during anaphase II of meiosis II?
During anaphase II of meiosis II, sister chromatids separate.
The sister chromatids are separated during which phase of meiosis II?
Sister chromatids are separated during anaphase II of meiosis II.
What happens at the end of meiosis II?
At the end of meiosis II, four genetically diverse haploid gametes are formed.
What happens in anaphase II?
In anaphase II, sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite poles of the cell.
What structures separate during anaphase II?
During anaphase II, sister chromatids separate.
What event occurs during meiosis II but not during meiosis I?
The separation of sister chromatids occurs during meiosis II but not during meiosis I.
In what phase of meiosis are sister chromatids separated and pulled to opposite ends of the cell?
Sister chromatids are separated and pulled to opposite ends of the cell during anaphase II.
Which event takes place during anaphase II of meiosis II?
During anaphase II of meiosis II, sister chromatids are separated and move to opposite poles.
What happens to sister chromatids in meiosis II?
In meiosis II, sister chromatids are separated and distributed into different daughter cells.
Which event occurs during the second meiotic division?
During the second meiotic division, sister chromatids are separated into individual chromosomes.
At which stage of meiosis do chromatids separate and become daughter chromosomes?
Chromatids separate and become daughter chromosomes during anaphase II.
What happens during anaphase II?
During anaphase II, sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite poles of the cell.
How are meiosis II and mitosis different?
Meiosis II and mitosis are similar in that both involve the separation of sister chromatids, but meiosis II starts with haploid cells, while mitosis starts with diploid cells.
Which of the following is characteristic of meiosis II but not mitosis? A) It results in diploid cells. B) It involves the separation of homologous chromosomes. C) It starts with haploid cells. D) It includes crossing over.
C) It starts with haploid cells.
Which of the following events occurs in meiosis II? A) Homologous chromosomes pair up. B) Sister chromatids separate. C) Crossing over occurs. D) Chromosomes align in pairs.
B) Sister chromatids separate.
Which event (or events) occur in the prophase II phase of meiosis II?
During prophase II, the nuclear envelope breaks down, and the spindle apparatus forms.
At the end of meiosis II, are the four daughter cells haploid or diploid?
At the end of meiosis II, the four daughter cells are haploid.
Which event (or events) occur in the metaphase II phase of meiosis II?
During metaphase II, chromosomes align in a single row at the cell's equatorial plane.
What is the end result of the second division in meiosis?
The end result of the second division in meiosis is four genetically diverse haploid gametes.
What is meiosis II?
Meiosis II is the second division in meiosis, where two haploid cells divide to produce four genetically diverse haploid gametes.
In what ways is meiosis II similar to and different from mitosis of a diploid cell?
Meiosis II is similar to mitosis in that both involve the separation of sister chromatids. However, meiosis II starts with haploid cells, while mitosis starts with diploid cells.
At which phase of meiosis are sister chromatids separated into individual daughter chromosomes?
Sister chromatids are separated into individual daughter chromosomes during anaphase II.
What occurs during anaphase II?
During anaphase II, sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite poles of the cell.
What happens during anaphase II of meiosis?
During anaphase II of meiosis, sister chromatids are separated and move to opposite poles of the cell.
What occurs during anaphase II?
During anaphase II, sister chromatids are separated and pulled to opposite poles of the cell.
What lines up during metaphase II of meiosis and metaphase of mitosis?
During metaphase II of meiosis and metaphase of mitosis, chromosomes line up in a single row at the cell's equatorial plane.