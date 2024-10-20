Meiosis II quiz #3 Flashcards

What is the final result after telophase II and cytokinesis are complete?
The final result after telophase II and cytokinesis are complete is four genetically diverse haploid cells.
All but one event will occur during meiosis II. What is that event?
Crossing over does not occur during meiosis II; it occurs during meiosis I.
Metaphase II looks very similar to which other phase?
Metaphase II looks very similar to metaphase of mitosis.
Which of the following occurs during meiosis II? A) Homologous chromosomes pair up. B) Sister chromatids separate. C) Crossing over occurs. D) Chromosomes align in pairs.
B) Sister chromatids separate.
Which stage of meiosis II is the cell in when sister chromatids are separated?
The cell is in anaphase II when sister chromatids are separated.
What occurs during meiosis II?
During meiosis II, sister chromatids are separated, resulting in four genetically diverse haploid cells.
Chromosomes pull apart and move toward opposite ends of the cell during which stage of meiosis II?
Chromosomes pull apart and move toward opposite ends of the cell during anaphase II.
Which event (or events) occur in the anaphase II phase of meiosis II?
During anaphase II, sister chromatids are separated and move to opposite poles of the cell.
What happens during meiosis II that reduces the number of chromosomes?
Meiosis II does not reduce the number of chromosomes; it separates sister chromatids, maintaining the haploid number.
What is the result of meiosis II?
The result of meiosis II is four genetically diverse haploid gametes.
In meiosis II, the cell division begins with how many daughter cells?
In meiosis II, the cell division begins with two haploid daughter cells.
How many daughter cells are created at the end of meiosis II?
Four daughter cells are created at the end of meiosis II.
Which of the following are the phases of meiosis II? A) Prophase II, Metaphase II, Anaphase II, Telophase II B) Prophase I, Metaphase I, Anaphase I, Telophase I C) Interphase, Prophase, Metaphase, Anaphase D) G1, S, G2, M
A) Prophase II, Metaphase II, Anaphase II, Telophase II
What is the goal of meiosis II?
The goal of meiosis II is to separate sister chromatids, resulting in four genetically diverse haploid gametes.
What occurs during anaphase II?
During anaphase II, sister chromatids are separated and pulled to opposite poles of the cell.
Which of the following is true about the second meiotic division? A) It results in diploid cells. B) It involves the separation of homologous chromosomes. C) It starts with haploid cells. D) It includes crossing over.
C) It starts with haploid cells.
What immediately follows meiosis I?
Meiosis II immediately follows meiosis I.
What happens in meiosis during telophase II?
During telophase II, the nuclear membranes reform around the separated chromatids, and the cells undergo cytokinesis, resulting in four haploid cells.
Which event (or events) occur in the telophase II phase of meiosis II?
During telophase II, nuclear membranes reform, and cytokinesis occurs, resulting in four haploid cells.
Which of the following is characteristic of meiosis II? A) It results in diploid cells. B) It involves the separation of homologous chromosomes. C) It starts with haploid cells. D) It includes crossing over.
C) It starts with haploid cells.
What happens to the sister chromatids in meiosis II?
In meiosis II, sister chromatids are separated and distributed into different daughter cells.
How many chromatids are there in each cell at the end of meiosis II?
At the end of meiosis II, each haploid cell contains one chromatid per chromosome, totaling the haploid number of chromatids.