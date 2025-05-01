Meiosis II quiz #4 Flashcards
How does meiosis II differ from mitosis in terms of the starting cell type?
Meiosis II starts with haploid cells produced by meiosis I, while mitosis starts with diploid cells.How many cells are produced at the end of meiosis II, and what is their ploidy?
Meiosis II produces four haploid cells.Why is meiosis II sometimes called equational division?
It is called equational division because the chromosome number (ploidy) remains the same before and after the division.How does the alignment of chromosomes in metaphase II compare to metaphase I of meiosis?
In metaphase II, chromosomes align in a single row, while in metaphase I, they align in two rows as homologous pairs.What type of cells can the products of meiosis II develop into?
They can develop into sperm or egg cells, depending on the organism's sex.What is the main similarity between meiosis II and mitosis?
Both involve the separation of sister chromatids and have similar phases and events.What event occurs during prophase II of meiosis II?
