Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Meiosis II quiz #4 Flashcards

Meiosis II quiz #4
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/10
  • How does meiosis II differ from mitosis in terms of the starting cell type?
    Meiosis II starts with haploid cells produced by meiosis I, while mitosis starts with diploid cells.
  • How many cells are produced at the end of meiosis II, and what is their ploidy?
    Meiosis II produces four haploid cells.
  • Why is meiosis II sometimes called equational division?
    It is called equational division because the chromosome number (ploidy) remains the same before and after the division.
  • How does the alignment of chromosomes in metaphase II compare to metaphase I of meiosis?
    In metaphase II, chromosomes align in a single row, while in metaphase I, they align in two rows as homologous pairs.
  • What type of cells can the products of meiosis II develop into?
    They can develop into sperm or egg cells, depending on the organism's sex.
  • What is the main similarity between meiosis II and mitosis?
    Both involve the separation of sister chromatids and have similar phases and events.
  • What event occurs during prophase II of meiosis II?
    During prophase II, chromosomes condense and the spindle apparatus forms in each haploid cell.
  • How does meiosis II differ from mitosis in terms of the starting cell type?
    Meiosis II starts with haploid cells produced by meiosis I, while mitosis starts with diploid cells.
  • Why is meiosis II sometimes called equational division?
    It is called equational division because the chromosome number (ploidy) remains the same before and after the division.
  • How does the alignment of chromosomes in metaphase II compare to metaphase I of meiosis?
    In metaphase II, chromosomes align in a single row, while in metaphase I, they align in two rows as homologous pairs.