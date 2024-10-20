Mendel's Experiments quiz #2 Flashcards
Why did Morgan choose Drosophila for his genetics experiments?
Morgan chose Drosophila because they have a short life cycle, are easy to maintain, and produce many offspring, making them ideal for genetic studies.What is self-fertilization in Mendel's experiments?
Self-fertilization involves one parent organism fertilizing itself, producing true-breeding offspring with identical phenotypes.What is cross-fertilization according to Mendel's experiments?
Cross-fertilization involves two parent organisms, leading to hybrid offspring with varied phenotypes.How did Mendel identify dominant and recessive traits?
Mendel identified dominant and recessive traits by cross-fertilizing yellow and green pea plants and observing the consistent appearance of yellow peas.What are true-breeding plants in Mendel's experiments?
True-breeding plants are homozygous and produce offspring with the same phenotype as the original parent upon self-fertilization.What are hybrid plants in Mendel's experiments?
Hybrid plants are heterozygous and produce offspring with mixed phenotypes upon self-fertilization.What is the significance of the F1 generation in Mendel's experiments?
The F1 generation consists of offspring from the parental generation, often showing dominant traits due to heterozygosity.What is the significance of the F2 generation in Mendel's experiments?
The F2 generation results from self-fertilizing F1 plants, showing a mix of dominant and recessive traits.How did Mendel use Punnett squares in his experiments?
Mendel used Punnett squares to predict offspring ratios and understand inheritance patterns.What did Mendel conclude about the green pea trait?
Mendel concluded that the green pea trait is recessive because it never appeared as the sole phenotype in offspring when crossed with yellow peas.