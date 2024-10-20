Mendel's Laws exam Flashcards
Law of Segregation
During gamete formation, alleles separate so that each gamete receives only one allele from each gene.
What does the law of segregation ensure in gametes?
It ensures that gametes are haploid, containing only one copy of each allele.
Law of Independent Assortment
The segregation of one gene's alleles does not influence the segregation of another gene's alleles.
What is the significance of the law of independent assortment?
It allows for diverse genetic combinations in gametes.
What process is associated with the law of segregation?
Meiosis
What is a dihybrid cross?
A cross that tracks the inheritance of two different traits.
What does the law of independent assortment explain about homologous chromosomes?
They align independently and randomly during metaphase 1 of meiosis 1.
What did Mendel use to determine the law of independent assortment?
Dihybrid crosses
Genetic Variation
Differences in DNA sequences among individuals.
What is the outcome of independent assortment during meiosis?
Gametes with all possible combinations of alleles from different genes.
What happens to alleles during meiosis according to the law of segregation?
They separate and end up in different gametes.
What is the result of the law of segregation in terms of gamete formation?
Each gamete receives only one allele from each gene.
Homologous Chromosomes
Chromosome pairs, one from each parent, that are similar in shape, size, and genetic content.
What does the law of independent assortment allow for in terms of genetic combinations?
It allows for gametes with all possible combinations of alleles from different genes.
What did Mendel's study of pea plants help him discover?
The laws of segregation and independent assortment.
Gamete
A haploid cell that fuses with another during fertilization.
What is the primary focus of the law of segregation?
The separation of alleles during gamete formation.
What stage of meiosis is crucial for the law of independent assortment?
Metaphase 1
What does the law of independent assortment contribute to in organisms?
Genetic diversity