Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Mendel's Laws exam Flashcards

Back
Mendel's Laws exam
How well do you know this?
1/19

  • Law of Segregation

    During gamete formation, alleles separate so that each gamete receives only one allele from each gene.

  • What does the law of segregation ensure in gametes?

    It ensures that gametes are haploid, containing only one copy of each allele.

  • Law of Independent Assortment

    The segregation of one gene's alleles does not influence the segregation of another gene's alleles.

  • What is the significance of the law of independent assortment?

    It allows for diverse genetic combinations in gametes.

  • What process is associated with the law of segregation?

    Meiosis

  • What is a dihybrid cross?

    A cross that tracks the inheritance of two different traits.

  • What does the law of independent assortment explain about homologous chromosomes?

    They align independently and randomly during metaphase 1 of meiosis 1.

  • What did Mendel use to determine the law of independent assortment?

    Dihybrid crosses

  • Genetic Variation

    Differences in DNA sequences among individuals.

  • What is the outcome of independent assortment during meiosis?

    Gametes with all possible combinations of alleles from different genes.

  • What happens to alleles during meiosis according to the law of segregation?

    They separate and end up in different gametes.

  • What is the result of the law of segregation in terms of gamete formation?

    Each gamete receives only one allele from each gene.

  • Homologous Chromosomes

    Chromosome pairs, one from each parent, that are similar in shape, size, and genetic content.

  • What does the law of independent assortment allow for in terms of genetic combinations?

    It allows for gametes with all possible combinations of alleles from different genes.

  • What did Mendel's study of pea plants help him discover?

    The laws of segregation and independent assortment.

  • Gamete

    A haploid cell that fuses with another during fertilization.

  • What is the primary focus of the law of segregation?

    The separation of alleles during gamete formation.

  • What stage of meiosis is crucial for the law of independent assortment?

    Metaphase 1

  • What does the law of independent assortment contribute to in organisms?

    Genetic diversity