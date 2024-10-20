Mendel's Laws quiz #2 Flashcards
Mendel's Laws quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
What states that the two alleles for each trait separate during meiosis?
The law of segregation states that the two alleles for each trait separate during meiosis.What is the law of segregation?
The law of segregation states that during gamete formation, alleles separate so that each gamete receives only one allele from each gene.Which law states a random distribution of alleles occurs during gamete formation?
The law of independent assortment states that a random distribution of alleles occurs during gamete formation.What aspect of chromosome behavior most clearly accounts for Mendel's law of segregation?
The separation of homologous chromosomes during meiosis accounts for Mendel's law of segregation.The chromosomal theory of inheritance states which of the following: A) Genes are located on chromosomes, B) Alleles segregate independently, C) Chromosomes assort independently, D) All of the above?
D) All of the above.What is the significance of Mendel's law of independent assortment?
Mendel's law of independent assortment allows for diverse genetic combinations by stating that the segregation of one gene's alleles does not influence another's.How did Mendel determine the law of independent assortment?
Mendel determined the law of independent assortment by monitoring the inheritance of multiple genes at once using dihybrid crosses.What is the result of the law of segregation during gamete formation?
The result of the law of segregation during gamete formation is the production of haploid gametes, each receiving only one allele from each gene.How does the law of independent assortment contribute to genetic diversity?
The law of independent assortment contributes to genetic diversity by allowing for gametes with all possible combinations of alleles from different genes.What process in meiosis is associated with the law of independent assortment?
The alignment of homologous chromosomes on the metaphase 1 plate during meiosis 1 is associated with the law of independent assortment.