Meselson-Stahl Experiment quiz #2 Flashcards

Meselson-Stahl Experiment quiz #2

Meselson-Stahl Experiment quiz #2
  • What type of DNA replication was confirmed by the Meselson-Stahl experiment?
    The Meselson-Stahl experiment confirmed the semiconservative model of DNA replication.
  • What isotopes were used in the Meselson-Stahl experiment to differentiate between old and new DNA strands?
    Nitrogen-15 was used for old strands, and Nitrogen-14 was used for new strands.
  • What does the semiconservative model of DNA replication entail?
    The semiconservative model entails that each new DNA molecule consists of one parental strand and one newly synthesized strand.
  • Which model of DNA replication was disproven by the Meselson-Stahl experiment?
    The conservative and dispersive models of DNA replication were disproven by the Meselson-Stahl experiment.
  • What organism did Meselson and Stahl use in their experiment to study DNA replication?
    Meselson and Stahl used Escherichia coli (E. coli) in their experiment.
  • How did Meselson and Stahl label the DNA strands in their experiment?
    They labeled the DNA strands using nitrogen isotopes, with N15 for old strands and N14 for new strands.
  • What was the initial growth condition for E. coli in the Meselson-Stahl experiment?
    E. coli was initially grown in a medium containing Nitrogen-15.
  • What happens to the parental DNA strands during semiconservative replication?
    The parental DNA strands separate and act as templates for the synthesis of new complementary strands.
  • What was the main conclusion of the Meselson-Stahl experiment?
    The main conclusion was that DNA replication is semiconservative, with each new DNA molecule having one old and one new strand.
  • Why is the semiconservative model important for understanding genetic inheritance?
    It is crucial because it explains how genetic information is accurately passed from one generation to the next.