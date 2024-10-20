Meselson-Stahl Experiment quiz #2 Flashcards
What type of DNA replication was confirmed by the Meselson-Stahl experiment?
The Meselson-Stahl experiment confirmed the semiconservative model of DNA replication.What isotopes were used in the Meselson-Stahl experiment to differentiate between old and new DNA strands?
Nitrogen-15 was used for old strands, and Nitrogen-14 was used for new strands.What does the semiconservative model of DNA replication entail?
The semiconservative model entails that each new DNA molecule consists of one parental strand and one newly synthesized strand.Which model of DNA replication was disproven by the Meselson-Stahl experiment?
The conservative and dispersive models of DNA replication were disproven by the Meselson-Stahl experiment.What organism did Meselson and Stahl use in their experiment to study DNA replication?
Meselson and Stahl used Escherichia coli (E. coli) in their experiment.How did Meselson and Stahl label the DNA strands in their experiment?
They labeled the DNA strands using nitrogen isotopes, with N15 for old strands and N14 for new strands.What was the initial growth condition for E. coli in the Meselson-Stahl experiment?
E. coli was initially grown in a medium containing Nitrogen-15.What happens to the parental DNA strands during semiconservative replication?
The parental DNA strands separate and act as templates for the synthesis of new complementary strands.What was the main conclusion of the Meselson-Stahl experiment?
The main conclusion was that DNA replication is semiconservative, with each new DNA molecule having one old and one new strand.Why is the semiconservative model important for understanding genetic inheritance?
It is crucial because it explains how genetic information is accurately passed from one generation to the next.