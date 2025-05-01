Meselson-Stahl Experiment quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How did Meselson and Stahl use nitrogen isotopes to distinguish between old and new DNA strands in their experiment? Meselson and Stahl grew bacteria in nitrogen-15 (N15) to label old DNA strands, then switched to nitrogen-14 (N14) for new DNA synthesis, allowing them to track the distribution of old and new strands after replication.

Why is the semiconservative model of DNA replication important for understanding genetic inheritance? The semiconservative model explains how genetic information is accurately passed from one generation to the next, as each new DNA molecule retains one original strand as a template.

What is the main conclusion of the Meselson-Stahl experiment regarding DNA replication? The Meselson-Stahl experiment concluded that DNA replication follows the semiconservative model, where each new DNA molecule contains one old (parental) strand and one newly synthesized strand.

What does the semiconservative model of DNA replication state about the composition of new DNA molecules? It states that each new DNA molecule consists of one original (parental) strand and one newly synthesized strand.

