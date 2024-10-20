Microscopes exam Flashcards
Microscope
An optical tool used to visualize microscopically small objects, such as cells.
What are the two main types of microscopes?
Light microscopes and electron microscopes.
Light Microscope
A type of microscope that uses visible light to magnify small objects.
Electron Microscope
A type of microscope that uses electrons for higher magnification.
What is the main use of a light microscope?
To magnify small objects using visible light.
Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)
An electron microscope used to visualize external cell structures.
Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)
An electron microscope used to visualize internal cell structures and organelles.
What is the primary difference between SEM and TEM?
SEM visualizes external structures, while TEM visualizes internal structures.
What is the range of the human eye in terms of object size?
The human eye cannot see most plant and animal cells, bacteria, and archaea.
What units are used to measure atoms?
Angstroms.
What can light microscopes visualize?
Most plant and animal cells, bacteria, and archaea.
What can electron microscopes visualize that light microscopes cannot?
Viruses, proteins, lipids, and very small molecules approaching individual atoms.
What is the main advantage of electron microscopes over light microscopes?
Higher magnification allowing visualization of smaller objects.
What type of cells are larger, eukaryotic or prokaryotic?
Eukaryotic cells.
What type of cells are smaller, eukaryotic or prokaryotic?
Prokaryotic cells.
What is the main limitation of light microscopes?
They cannot visualize very small objects like viruses and molecules.
What is the main limitation of the human eye?
It cannot see most plant and animal cells, bacteria, and archaea.
What is the main use of SEM?
To visualize external cell surfaces and structures.
What is the main use of TEM?
To visualize internal cell structures and organelles.
What does the root 'micro' mean?
Small
What does the root 'scope' mean?
An object that we look through with our eyes.
What is the range of the light microscope?
It can visualize most plant and animal cells, bacteria, and archaea.
What is the range of the electron microscope?
It can visualize most plant and animal cells, bacteria, archaea, viruses, proteins, lipids, and very small molecules.
What is the main characteristic of eukaryotic cells?
They have a nucleus.
What is the main characteristic of prokaryotic cells?
They do not have a nucleus.
What is the significance of understanding microscopes in cell biology?
It is essential for studying the intricate details of life at the microscopic level.
What is the main difference between light and electron microscopes?
Light microscopes use visible light, while electron microscopes use electrons.