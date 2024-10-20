Microscopes exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
Microscopes exam
  • Microscope

    An optical tool used to visualize microscopically small objects, such as cells.

  • What are the two main types of microscopes?

    Light microscopes and electron microscopes.

  • Light Microscope

    A type of microscope that uses visible light to magnify small objects.

  • Electron Microscope

    A type of microscope that uses electrons for higher magnification.

  • What is the main use of a light microscope?

    To magnify small objects using visible light.

  • Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)

    An electron microscope used to visualize external cell structures.

  • Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)

    An electron microscope used to visualize internal cell structures and organelles.

  • What is the primary difference between SEM and TEM?

    SEM visualizes external structures, while TEM visualizes internal structures.

  • What is the range of the human eye in terms of object size?

    The human eye cannot see most plant and animal cells, bacteria, and archaea.

  • What units are used to measure atoms?

    Angstroms.

  • What can light microscopes visualize?

    Most plant and animal cells, bacteria, and archaea.

  • What can electron microscopes visualize that light microscopes cannot?

    Viruses, proteins, lipids, and very small molecules approaching individual atoms.

  • What is the main advantage of electron microscopes over light microscopes?

    Higher magnification allowing visualization of smaller objects.

  • What type of cells are larger, eukaryotic or prokaryotic?

    Eukaryotic cells.

  • What type of cells are smaller, eukaryotic or prokaryotic?

    Prokaryotic cells.

  • What is the main limitation of light microscopes?

    They cannot visualize very small objects like viruses and molecules.

  • What is the main limitation of the human eye?

    It cannot see most plant and animal cells, bacteria, and archaea.

  • What is the main use of SEM?

    To visualize external cell surfaces and structures.

  • What is the main use of TEM?

    To visualize internal cell structures and organelles.

  • What does the root 'micro' mean?

    Small

  • What does the root 'scope' mean?

    An object that we look through with our eyes.

  • What is the range of the light microscope?

    It can visualize most plant and animal cells, bacteria, and archaea.

  • What is the range of the electron microscope?

    It can visualize most plant and animal cells, bacteria, archaea, viruses, proteins, lipids, and very small molecules.

  • What is the main characteristic of eukaryotic cells?

    They have a nucleus.

  • What is the main characteristic of prokaryotic cells?

    They do not have a nucleus.

  • What is the significance of understanding microscopes in cell biology?

    It is essential for studying the intricate details of life at the microscopic level.

  • What is the main difference between light and electron microscopes?

    Light microscopes use visible light, while electron microscopes use electrons.