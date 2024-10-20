Microscopes quiz #2 Flashcards
Microscopes quiz #2
Which type of microscope is used to produce images of cilia?
A scanning electron microscope (SEM) is used to produce images of cilia, as it visualizes external cell structures.
A scanning electron microscope (SEM) is often used to view metal surfaces due to its ability to visualize external structures.
It is easier to locate your specimen at a lower power objective because it provides a wider field of view, making it easier to find and focus on the specimen.
A wet mount is suitable for observing live cells, as it allows for the observation of living specimens in their natural state.
Zacharias Janssen is credited with creating the first microscope in the late 16th century.
A compound light microscope bends light and uses multiple lenses to magnify a cell.How is total magnification calculated in a microscope?
The total magnification level would be 100x (10x objective lens multiplied by 10x eyepiece lens).
Robert Hooke improved the microscope and was the first to observe and describe cells.
A scanning electron microscope (SEM) can produce three-dimensional images of a cell's surface.
Ribosomes are not easily visible with the compound light microscope due to their small size.Which two scientists are credited for the invention of the first microscope?
Hans and Zacharias Janssen are credited for the invention of the first microscope.Which microscope uses visible light?
A light microscope uses visible light to magnify objects.
A phase contrast microscope uses an annular stop to enhance contrast in transparent specimens.Which type of microscope is especially useful for viewing thick structures such as biofilms?
A confocal microscope is especially useful for viewing thick structures such as biofilms.Which describes a light microscope but not an electron microscope?
A light microscope uses visible light to magnify objects, whereas an electron microscope uses electrons.Which of the following is a correct procedure for the operation of a microscope: using coarse focus with high power, cleaning lenses with tissue, or starting with the lowest power objective?
Starting with the lowest power objective is a correct procedure for the operation of a microscope.Which type of microscopy would work best for viewing internal cell structures?
Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) works best for viewing internal cell structures.What does a light microscope use to view specimens?
A light microscope uses visible light to view specimens.Which of the following types of microscopy provides advantages for viewing live images: electron microscopy, light microscopy, or confocal microscopy?
Light microscopy provides advantages for viewing live images.Which type of microscope cannot image live specimens?
An electron microscope cannot image live specimens due to the vacuum environment required.Which scientist is credited with building the first practical microscopes to view tiny organisms?
Antonie van Leeuwenhoek is credited with building the first practical microscopes to view tiny organisms.When focusing the microscope, which knob should be used first?
Light microscopes are usually used to observe eukaryotic cells, bacteria, and archaea.What is one disadvantage of the light microscope that is used within your science classroom?
One disadvantage of the light microscope is its limited resolution, which cannot visualize very small structures like viruses.What is the function of the condenser in a brightfield microscope?
An electron microscope must be used to visualize viruses due to their small size.Which of the following microscopes provide 3D images of samples: light microscope, transmission electron microscope, or scanning electron microscope?
A scanning electron microscope provides 3D images of samples.Which type of microscope uses glass lenses to magnify objects?
A light microscope uses glass lenses to magnify objects.Which kind of microscope is needed to view viruses and why?
