Microscopes quiz #3 Flashcards

What part of the microscope can adjust the amount of light that hits the slide?
The diaphragm can adjust the amount of light that hits the slide.
Which microscope uses a beam of electrons to visualize cell structures?
An electron microscope uses a beam of electrons to visualize cell structures.
Who is often referred to as the inventor of microscopes?
Zacharias Janssen is often referred to as the inventor of microscopes.
Which of the following is not a type of a compound microscope: phase contrast, electron, or brightfield?
An electron microscope is not a type of compound microscope.
How do modern light microscopes allow us to visualize cells?
Modern light microscopes allow us to visualize cells by using visible light and glass lenses to magnify and resolve cell structures.
Why was the invention of the microscope important for microbiology?
The invention of the microscope was important for microbiology because it allowed scientists to observe and study microorganisms and cells, leading to advances in understanding life at the microscopic level.
What is a drawback to using light microscopy?
A drawback to using light microscopy is its limited resolution, which cannot visualize very small structures like viruses.
What microscope would be the best to use to view cell surface features of a specimen?
A scanning electron microscope (SEM) would be the best to use to view cell surface features of a specimen.
What microscopy tool would be most useful in observing the structure of a virus?
An electron microscope would be most useful in observing the structure of a virus.
What unit of length would you generally use to measure a typical plant or animal cell?
Micrometers are generally used to measure a typical plant or animal cell.
What type of microscope allows resolution of objects that are about 5 nanometers in size?
An electron microscope allows resolution of objects that are about 5 nanometers in size.
What is the fundamental purpose of staining in light microscopy?
The fundamental purpose of staining in light microscopy is to enhance contrast and visibility of specific structures within biological samples.
The scanning electron microscope is used to view which of the following: internal structures, external structures, or live specimens?
The scanning electron microscope is used to view external structures.
Which structure is best observed using a compound light microscope: nucleus, ribosome, or virus?
The nucleus is best observed using a compound light microscope.
What microscopy tool should the student use to examine the cell?
The student should use a light microscope to examine the cell.
The TEM uses a beam of what instead of light to see the cell's ultrastructure?
The TEM uses a beam of electrons instead of light to see the cell's ultrastructure.
How is total magnification computed?
Total magnification is computed by multiplying the magnification of the objective lens by the magnification of the eyepiece lens.
What type of microscopes are ideal for observing small structures like a virus?
Electron microscopes are ideal for observing small structures like a virus.
Simple staining is often necessary to improve contrast in which microscope?
Simple staining is often necessary to improve contrast in a light microscope.
A fluorescent microscope uses which of the following to view a specimen: visible light, ultraviolet light, or electrons?
A fluorescent microscope uses ultraviolet light to view a specimen.
Which of the following should be done prior to using a microscope: cleaning the lenses, adjusting the diaphragm, or setting the highest power objective?
Cleaning the lenses should be done prior to using a microscope.
What was the role of microscopes in the development of cell theory?
Microscopes played a crucial role in the development of cell theory by allowing scientists to observe cells and their structures, leading to the understanding that all living organisms are composed of cells.
Which microscope is best used to see the organisms in a drop of pond water?
A light microscope is best used to see the organisms in a drop of pond water.
Which microscope did Anton van Leeuwenhoek use to observe single-celled organisms?
Anton van Leeuwenhoek used a simple microscope to observe single-celled organisms.
Which of the following microscopes can be used to view living samples: electron microscope, light microscope, or scanning electron microscope?
A light microscope can be used to view living samples.
What was Anton van Leeuwenhoek's contribution to our understanding of cells?
Anton van Leeuwenhoek's contribution was the discovery and observation of single-celled organisms using his improved microscope designs.
What is the purpose of staining biological samples?
The purpose of staining biological samples is to enhance contrast and visibility of specific structures within the samples.
Which microscope creates an image of the surface of a sample?
A scanning electron microscope (SEM) creates an image of the surface of a sample.
Which type of microscope allows scientists to see the complex structure of cells?
Transmission electron microscopes (TEM) allow scientists to see the complex structure of cells.
The main differences between light microscopes and electron microscopes are which of the following: magnification method, cost, or ability to view live specimens?
The main differences are magnification method (light vs. electrons), cost (electron microscopes are more expensive), and ability to view live specimens (light microscopes can view live specimens).
Which knob should you use to get the image in focus when using the higher-power objective lenses?
The fine focus knob should be used to get the image in focus when using the higher-power objective lenses.
Why would you need a microscope to see a prokaryotic organism?
You need a microscope to see a prokaryotic organism because they are microscopically small and cannot be seen with the naked eye.
Which type of microscope do most people use?
Most people use light microscopes, as they are common and accessible for general use.