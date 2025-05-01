Microscopes quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is a microscope and what is its primary function in biology? A microscope is an optical tool used to visualize microscopically small objects, such as cells, that cannot be seen with the naked eye.

What are the two main types of microscopes commonly used in biology? The two main types are light microscopes and electron microscopes.

How does a light microscope work? A light microscope uses visible light to magnify small objects, making them appear larger.

What is the main advantage of an electron microscope over a light microscope? Electron microscopes provide much higher magnification and resolution, allowing visualization of much smaller objects than light microscopes.

What is the primary limitation of the human eye in observing microscopic objects? The human eye cannot see most plant and animal cells, bacteria, or other microscopically small objects without the aid of a microscope.

Which type of microscope is most commonly used in biology labs? Light microscopes are most commonly used in biology labs.