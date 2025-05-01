Microscopes quiz #4 Flashcards
What is a microscope and what is its primary function in biology?
A microscope is an optical tool used to visualize microscopically small objects, such as cells, that cannot be seen with the naked eye.What are the two main types of microscopes commonly used in biology?
The two main types are light microscopes and electron microscopes.How does a light microscope work?
A light microscope uses visible light to magnify small objects, making them appear larger.What is the main advantage of an electron microscope over a light microscope?
Electron microscopes provide much higher magnification and resolution, allowing visualization of much smaller objects than light microscopes.What is the primary limitation of the human eye in observing microscopic objects?
The human eye cannot see most plant and animal cells, bacteria, or other microscopically small objects without the aid of a microscope.Which type of microscope is most commonly used in biology labs?
Light microscopes are most commonly used in biology labs.What is the main difference in the source of illumination between light and electron microscopes?
Light microscopes use visible light, while electron microscopes use electrons.What are the two main types of electron microscopes?
The two main types are scanning electron microscopes (SEM) and transmission electron microscopes (TEM).What is the primary use of a scanning electron microscope (SEM)?
A scanning electron microscope (SEM) is used to visualize external cell surfaces and structures.What is the primary use of a transmission electron microscope (TEM)?
A transmission electron microscope (TEM) is used to visualize internal cell structures and organelles.Why are electron microscopes less commonly used in teaching labs compared to light microscopes?
Electron microscopes are more complex, expensive, and require specialized training, making them less accessible for routine use in teaching labs.What types of biological specimens can be visualized with a light microscope?
Most plant and animal cells, as well as most bacteria and archaea, can be visualized with a light microscope.What types of biological specimens require an electron microscope for visualization?
Viruses, proteins, lipids, very small molecules, and structures approaching the size of individual atoms require an electron microscope.What is the main function of the SEM in cell biology?
The SEM is used to study the external surfaces and morphology of cells.What is the main function of the TEM in cell biology?
The TEM is used to study the internal structures and organelles within cells.What does the term 'microscopically small' refer to in biology?
'Microscopically small' refers to objects that are too small to be seen with the naked eye and require a microscope for visualization.What unit is often used to measure extremely small objects, such as atoms, in microscopy?
The angstrom (Å) is often used to measure extremely small objects like atoms.Why is understanding microscopes important for studying cell biology?
Microscopes allow scientists to observe the structure and function of cells and their components, which are essential for understanding life at the microscopic level.Which type of microscope would you use to observe the surface details of a pollen grain?
A scanning electron microscope (SEM) would be used to observe the surface details of a pollen grain.Which type of microscope would you use to observe the internal structure of a mitochondrion?
A transmission electron microscope (TEM) would be used to observe the internal structure of a mitochondrion.What is the main limitation of light microscopes compared to electron microscopes?
Light microscopes cannot resolve objects as small as viruses or molecules, which require the higher resolution of electron microscopes.What is the root meaning of the word 'microscope'?
'Micro' means small and 'scope' means to look or observe, so 'microscope' means an instrument for observing small things.What is the typical range of objects visible to the human eye without a microscope?
The human eye can see objects larger than most plant and animal cells, but cannot see most bacteria, archaea, or smaller objects.What is the main advantage of using a light microscope in a biology lab?
Light microscopes are relatively inexpensive, easy to use, and suitable for observing most cells and larger microorganisms.What is the main advantage of using an electron microscope in research?
Electron microscopes provide much higher magnification and resolution, allowing detailed study of very small structures.What is the difference in sample preparation between light and electron microscopes?
Electron microscopes require more complex sample preparation, often involving dehydration and coating, while light microscopes can use live or simply stained specimens.Which microscope would be best for observing living cells?
A light microscope is best for observing living cells, as electron microscopes require specimens to be fixed and are not suitable for live observation.What is the main reason electron microscopes are more expensive than light microscopes?
Electron microscopes use advanced technology and require vacuum systems and electron sources, making them more expensive.What is the function of visible light in a light microscope?
Visible light passes through or reflects off the specimen to magnify and form an image for observation.What is the function of electrons in an electron microscope?
Electrons are used to illuminate the specimen, providing much higher resolution images than visible light.Which type of microscope would you use to study the arrangement of proteins within a cell membrane?
A transmission electron microscope (TEM) would be used to study the arrangement of proteins within a cell membrane.Which type of microscope would you use to study the three-dimensional shape of a virus particle?
A scanning electron microscope (SEM) would be used to study the three-dimensional shape of a virus particle.What is the main difference in the images produced by SEM and TEM?
SEM produces detailed images of external surfaces, while TEM produces detailed images of internal structures.Why can't light microscopes be used to visualize atoms?
Atoms are much smaller than the wavelength of visible light, so light microscopes cannot resolve them.What is the significance of the angstrom unit in microscopy?
The angstrom is used to measure extremely small distances, such as atomic and molecular dimensions, relevant in high-resolution microscopy.What is the typical magnification range of a light microscope?
Light microscopes typically magnify objects up to about 1000–2000 times their actual size.What is the typical magnification range of an electron microscope?
Electron microscopes can magnify objects up to several hundred thousand times or more.What is the main purpose of using microscopes in cell biology?
Microscopes are used to observe and study the structure and function of cells and their components.Which type of microscope would you use to observe the detailed structure of bacterial flagella?
A transmission electron microscope (TEM) would be used to observe the detailed structure of bacterial flagella.Which type of microscope would you use to observe the overall shape and surface features of a bacterium?
A scanning electron microscope (SEM) would be used to observe the overall shape and surface features of a bacterium.