Microscopes quiz #5 Flashcards

What is the main reason for using staining techniques in light microscopy? Staining enhances contrast, making cell structures more visible under a light microscope.

What is the main limitation of electron microscopy when studying living cells? Electron microscopy requires specimens to be fixed and cannot be used to observe living cells.

What is the main difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells in terms of size and visibility under a microscope? Eukaryotic cells are generally larger and more easily seen with a light microscope, while prokaryotic cells are smaller but still visible with light microscopes.

Why is it important for scientists to distinguish between external and internal cell structures? Distinguishing between external and internal structures helps scientists understand cell function, organization, and interactions with the environment.

What is the role of magnification in microscopy? Magnification increases the apparent size of small objects, making them easier to study.

What is the role of resolution in microscopy? Resolution is the ability to distinguish two closely spaced objects as separate, determining the level of detail visible.