Microscopes quiz #5 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10
What is the main reason for using staining techniques in light microscopy?
Staining enhances contrast, making cell structures more visible under a light microscope.What is the main limitation of electron microscopy when studying living cells?
Electron microscopy requires specimens to be fixed and cannot be used to observe living cells.What is the main difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells in terms of size and visibility under a microscope?
Eukaryotic cells are generally larger and more easily seen with a light microscope, while prokaryotic cells are smaller but still visible with light microscopes.Why is it important for scientists to distinguish between external and internal cell structures?
Distinguishing between external and internal structures helps scientists understand cell function, organization, and interactions with the environment.What is the role of magnification in microscopy?
Magnification increases the apparent size of small objects, making them easier to study.What is the role of resolution in microscopy?
Resolution is the ability to distinguish two closely spaced objects as separate, determining the level of detail visible.Which type of microscope would you use to study the ultrastructure of chloroplasts?
A transmission electron microscope (TEM) would be used to study the ultrastructure of chloroplasts.Which type of microscope would you use to study the surface texture of a leaf epidermis?
A scanning electron microscope (SEM) would be used to study the surface texture of a leaf epidermis.What is the main difference between a light microscope and an electron microscope in terms of how they magnify objects?
A light microscope uses visible light to magnify objects, while an electron microscope uses electrons for much higher magnification.Which type of electron microscope would you use to study the internal structures of a cell, and why?
You would use a transmission electron microscope (TEM) because it is specifically designed to visualize internal cell structures and organelles.