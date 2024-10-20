Skip to main content
Monomers & Polymers exam Flashcards

Monomers & Polymers exam
  • Monomer

    A single individual building block that can be repetitively linked to form polymers.

  • Polymer

    A long chain of many monomers linked together.

  • What is dehydration synthesis?

    A reaction that forms covalent bonds between monomers, releasing water and building a polymer.

  • What is hydrolysis?

    A reaction that breaks down polymers into monomers by adding water to cleave covalent bonds.

  • Monosaccharides

    The monomers used to build carbohydrate polymers.

  • Amino acids

    The monomers used to build protein polymers.

  • Nucleotides

    The monomers used to build nucleic acid polymers.

  • Do lipids use consistent monomers?

    No, lipids do not use consistent monomers to build polymers.

  • What does the prefix 'mono' mean?

    One or single

  • What does the prefix 'poly' mean?

    Many.

  • What happens during dehydration synthesis?

    Monomers are linked together by covalent bonds, releasing water and forming a polymer.

  • What happens during hydrolysis?

    Polymers are broken down into monomers by adding water to cleave covalent bonds.

  • What is the role of water in hydrolysis?

    Water is added to cleave covalent bonds, breaking down the polymer into monomers.

  • What is the role of water in dehydration synthesis?

    Water is released when covalent bonds form between monomers, building a polymer.

  • What are the monomers of carbohydrates called?

    Monosaccharides.

  • What are the monomers of proteins called?

    Amino acids.

  • What are the monomers of nucleic acids called?

    Nucleotides.

  • What does 'lysis' mean in hydrolysis?

    Cleaving or breaking down.

  • What does 'synthesis' mean in dehydration synthesis?

    Forming or building.

  • What is the main function of dehydration synthesis?

    To build polymers by forming covalent bonds between monomers.

  • What is the main function of hydrolysis?

    To break down polymers into monomers by cleaving covalent bonds with water.

  • What is released during dehydration synthesis?

    Water.

  • What is added during hydrolysis?

    Water.

  • What type of reaction is used to build a polymer?

    Dehydration synthesis.

  • What type of reaction is used to break down a polymer?

    Hydrolysis.

  • What are the building blocks of polymers called?

    Monomers.

  • What are long chains of monomers called?

    Polymers.

  • What is the process of forming covalent bonds between monomers called?

    Dehydration synthesis.

  • What is the process of breaking covalent bonds between monomers called?

    Hydrolysis.