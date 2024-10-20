Monomers & Polymers exam Flashcards
Terms in this set (29)
Monomer
A single individual building block that can be repetitively linked to form polymers.
Polymer
A long chain of many monomers linked together.
What is dehydration synthesis?
A reaction that forms covalent bonds between monomers, releasing water and building a polymer.
What is hydrolysis?
A reaction that breaks down polymers into monomers by adding water to cleave covalent bonds.
Monosaccharides
The monomers used to build carbohydrate polymers.
Amino acids
The monomers used to build protein polymers.
Nucleotides
The monomers used to build nucleic acid polymers.
Do lipids use consistent monomers?
No, lipids do not use consistent monomers to build polymers.
What does the prefix 'mono' mean?
One or single
What does the prefix 'poly' mean?
Many.
What happens during dehydration synthesis?
Monomers are linked together by covalent bonds, releasing water and forming a polymer.
What happens during hydrolysis?
Polymers are broken down into monomers by adding water to cleave covalent bonds.
What is the role of water in hydrolysis?
Water is added to cleave covalent bonds, breaking down the polymer into monomers.
What is the role of water in dehydration synthesis?
Water is released when covalent bonds form between monomers, building a polymer.
What are the monomers of carbohydrates called?
Monosaccharides.
What are the monomers of proteins called?
Amino acids.
What are the monomers of nucleic acids called?
Nucleotides.
What does 'lysis' mean in hydrolysis?
Cleaving or breaking down.
What does 'synthesis' mean in dehydration synthesis?
Forming or building.
What is the main function of dehydration synthesis?
To build polymers by forming covalent bonds between monomers.
What is the main function of hydrolysis?
To break down polymers into monomers by cleaving covalent bonds with water.
What is released during dehydration synthesis?
Water.
What is added during hydrolysis?
Water.
What type of reaction is used to build a polymer?
Dehydration synthesis.
What type of reaction is used to break down a polymer?
Hydrolysis.
What are the building blocks of polymers called?
Monomers.
What are long chains of monomers called?
Polymers.
What is the process of forming covalent bonds between monomers called?
Dehydration synthesis.
What is the process of breaking covalent bonds between monomers called?
Hydrolysis.