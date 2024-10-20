Skip to main content
Monomers & Polymers quiz #2 Flashcards

Monomers & Polymers quiz #2
1/28
  • What are the monomers of proteins?
    The monomers of proteins are amino acids.
  • What is the relationship between monomers and polymers?
    Monomers are individual building blocks that link together to form polymers, which are long chains of these monomers.
  • What are the building blocks of macromolecules?
    The building blocks of macromolecules are monomers: monosaccharides for carbohydrates, amino acids for proteins, and nucleotides for nucleic acids.
  • Which of the following molecules act as building blocks (monomers) of polypeptides? A) Monosaccharides B) Amino acids C) Nucleotides D) Fatty acids
    B) Amino acids
  • What is the smallest unit of a macromolecule?
    The smallest unit of a macromolecule is a monomer.
  • If several of these monomers were linked together, what would they form?
    If several amino acids were linked together, they would form a polypeptide or protein.
