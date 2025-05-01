Monomers & Polymers quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How do polymers differ from monomers? Polymers are long chains made up of many monomers linked together, whereas monomers are the individual building blocks.

Why are lipids considered different from other macromolecules in terms of monomer composition? Lipids do not use consistent monomers to build their structures, unlike carbohydrates, proteins, and nucleic acids.

What is hydrolysis and how does it affect polymers? Hydrolysis is a reaction that breaks covalent bonds in polymers by adding water, resulting in the release of individual monomers.

What are the monomers of proteins called, and how are they represented in diagrams? The monomers of proteins are called amino acids, and they are often represented as circles in diagrams.

Why is understanding dehydration synthesis and hydrolysis important in biology? Understanding these processes is crucial for grasping how biomolecules are built and broken down, which is essential for their structure and function.