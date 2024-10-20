Musculoskeletal System exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Myocytes Muscle cells that contain myofibrils and are involved in muscle contraction.

What is the sliding filament model? A mechanism explaining how actin and myosin filaments slide past each other to cause muscle contraction.

Neuromuscular junction The synapse between a motor neuron and a muscle fiber where acetylcholine triggers muscle contraction.

What are the two types of muscle fibers? Fast-twitch fibers for rapid, short bursts of energy and slow-twitch fibers for endurance.

Sarcomere The basic contractile unit of muscle fiber, composed of actin and myosin filaments.

What is the role of acetylcholine in muscle contraction? It binds to receptors at the neuromuscular junction, triggering an action potential that leads to muscle contraction.

Endoskeleton An internal skeleton made of bones and cartilage that supports movement and protects organs.

What is the function of myoglobin in muscles? An oxygen-binding protein that stores oxygen for muscle use during high demand.

Osteoblasts Cells that form new bone tissue.

What is the difference between voluntary and involuntary muscles? Voluntary muscles are controlled by conscious thought (e.g., skeletal muscles), while involuntary muscles are controlled by unconscious signals (e.g., smooth and cardiac muscles).

Tropomyosin A protein that blocks myosin binding sites on actin filaments, preventing contraction until moved by troponin.

What is the role of the sarcoplasmic reticulum in muscle contraction? It releases calcium ions in response to an action potential, which then bind to troponin to initiate contraction.

Ligaments Connective tissues that link bones together.

What are antagonistic pairs in muscles? Pairs of muscles that work in opposition to each other, such as biceps (flexor) and triceps (extensor).

Motor unit A single motor neuron and the muscle fibers it controls.

What is tetanus in muscle physiology? A sustained muscle contraction resulting from high-frequency action potentials.

Actin A protein that forms thin filaments in muscle fibers and interacts with myosin for contraction.

What is the function of tendons? Connective tissues that link muscles to bones.

Myosin A protein that forms thick filaments in muscle fibers and interacts with actin for contraction.

What are the three types of muscle tissue? Skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscle.

Z discs Structures that define the boundaries of a sarcomere and anchor actin filaments.

What is the role of ATP in muscle contraction? ATP binds to myosin heads, allowing them to attach to actin and perform the power stroke for contraction.

Cartilage Elastic tissue containing collagen, found in joints, tendons, and ligaments.

What is the function of the medullary cavity in long bones? It contains red and yellow bone marrow, important for blood cell production.

Troponin A calcium-sensitive protein that moves tropomyosin to expose myosin binding sites on actin.

What are hinge joints? Joints that allow movement in a single plane, such as the knee and elbow.

Osteoclasts Cells that reabsorb bone tissue.

What is the role of the autonomic nervous system in muscle control? It regulates involuntary muscles, such as smooth and cardiac muscles.