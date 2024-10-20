Skip to main content
Mutations exam Flashcards

Mutations exam
  • Mutation

    A permanent change in the DNA sequence of an organism.

  • What is a point mutation?

    A mutation involving the change of just one single nucleotide in the DNA.

  • Silent Mutation

    A type of point mutation that does not alter the amino acid sequence.

  • What is a missense mutation?

    A point mutation that changes one amino acid in the protein sequence.

  • Nonsense Mutation

    A point mutation that introduces a premature stop codon.

  • What is a frameshift mutation?

    A mutation caused by insertions or deletions that shift the reading frame of the codons.

  • Insertion Mutation

    A type of frameshift mutation where one or more nucleotides are added to the DNA sequence.

  • Deletion Mutation

    A type of frameshift mutation where one or more nucleotides are removed from the DNA sequence.

  • How do mutations impact RNA and protein synthesis?

    Mutations in DNA can lead to changes in RNA via transcription and changes in proteins via translation.

  • Mutagen

    Chemical agents that can induce mutations.

  • What is the impact of silent mutations on the amino acid sequence?

    Silent mutations have no effect on the amino acid sequence.

  • How do missense mutations affect proteins?

    They change one amino acid in the protein sequence.

  • How do frameshift mutations affect downstream amino acids?

    They can change all downstream amino acids by shifting the reading frame.

  • What is the result of an insertion mutation?

    The addition of nucleotides changes the reading frame of the codons.

  • What happens in a deletion mutation?

    The removal of nucleotides changes the reading frame of the codons.

  • How can mutations be beneficial?

    They can improve the chances of an organism's survival.

  • What are the three types of point mutations?

    Silent, missense, and nonsense mutations.

  • How can mutations be harmful?

    They can reduce the chances of an organism's survival.

  • What is the role of mutations in genetic diversity?

    Mutations are largely responsible for the tremendous diversity among living organisms.

  • How can mutations be neutral?

    They do not have an impact on the organism's survival.

  • What is the difference between point mutations and frameshift mutations?

    Point mutations change one nucleotide without altering the reading frame, while frameshift mutations shift the reading frame.

  • How do environmental factors induce mutations?

    Through exposure to mutagens, which are chemical agents that cause mutations.

  • What is the impact of a premature stop codon in a nonsense mutation?

    It prematurely cuts the amino acid chain short.

  • How do natural processes cause mutations?

    Mutations can occur naturally through processes within the cell.

  • What is the significance of mutations in evolution?

    Mutations contribute to genetic variation, which is essential for evolution.

  • How does a silent mutation differ from a missense mutation?

    A silent mutation does not change the amino acid sequence, while a missense mutation changes one amino acid.

  • What is the effect of a frameshift mutation caused by deletion?

    It changes the reading frame and can alter all downstream amino acids.