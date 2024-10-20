Mutations quiz #2 Flashcards
Mutations quiz #2
Which of the following is a frameshift mutation? Substitution, nonsense, silent, deletion.
Deletion is a frameshift mutation because it alters the reading frame of the genetic sequence.Which is a point mutation and not a frameshift mutation?
A point mutation is a substitution, such as a silent mutation, which changes only one nucleotide without altering the reading frame.Which is a point mutation and not a frameshift mutation? Mutagen, insertion, deletion, silent.
A silent mutation is a point mutation that changes one nucleotide without affecting the reading frame.Which of the following is an example of a beneficial mutation?
A beneficial mutation is one that improves the chances of an organism's survival, such as a mutation that provides resistance to a disease.What is the difference between gene mutations and chromosome mutations?
Gene mutations involve changes in the nucleotide sequence of a single gene, while chromosome mutations involve changes in the structure or number of entire chromosomes.Which of the following mutations would be most likely to have a harmful effect on an organism?
A nonsense mutation, which introduces a premature stop codon, is likely to have a harmful effect as it can truncate the protein.What change to genetic material do you observe?
Changes to genetic material can include point mutations, such as substitutions, or frameshift mutations, such as insertions or deletions.A mutation occurs in a sequence of DNA. How could the DNA mutation affect the protein produced?
A DNA mutation can alter the mRNA sequence, potentially changing the amino acid sequence of the protein, affecting its function.How do mutations affect an organism?
Mutations can be harmful, beneficial, or neutral, affecting an organism's survival, adaptation, or having no effect at all.Aneuploidies are deleterious for the individual because of what phenomenon?
Aneuploidies cause an imbalance in gene dosage, leading to developmental and physiological abnormalities.What effect can a replication error have on the traits of an organism?
A replication error can introduce mutations that may alter protein function, potentially affecting the organism's traits.Which effect could a mutation in mRNA have on the production of proteins?
A mutation in mRNA can lead to changes in the amino acid sequence of a protein, potentially altering its function.Which type of mutation stops the translation of the mRNA?
A nonsense mutation introduces a premature stop codon, halting translation.Which of the following mutations would likely be most dangerous to a cell?
A frameshift mutation, as it alters the reading frame and can affect all downstream amino acids, potentially disrupting protein function.What type of mutations might occur that cause proto-oncogenes to become oncogenes?
Mutations such as point mutations, insertions, or amplifications can activate proto-oncogenes, turning them into oncogenes.How do somatic and inherited mutations differ?
Somatic mutations occur in non-reproductive cells and are not passed to offspring, while inherited mutations occur in germ cells and can be transmitted to the next generation.Which would least likely result from a chromosomal change?
A silent mutation is a point mutation that changes one nucleotide without affecting the reading frame.What is the relationship between mutation and genetic diversity?
Mutations introduce genetic variation, which is a key driver of genetic diversity and evolution.Which of the following are ways that mutations may alter a gene?
Mutations can alter a gene by changing its nucleotide sequence, leading to altered protein function or expression.Which type of mutation occurs only in reproductive cells?
Germ-line mutations occur in reproductive cells and can be passed to offspring.What is an example of a neutral mutation?
A silent mutation is an example of a neutral mutation, as it does not change the amino acid sequence of a protein.What is the effect of a nucleotide-pair substitution that results in a nonsense mutation in a gene?
A nonsense mutation introduces a premature stop codon, truncating the protein and potentially disrupting its function.How does a single change in a nitrogen base alter the formation of a resulting protein?
A single base change can alter the mRNA codon, potentially changing the amino acid sequence and affecting protein structure and function.Which of the following is an example of a mutation?
Examples of mutations include point mutations like silent, missense, and nonsense mutations, as well as frameshift mutations like insertions and deletions.What did researchers discover about the genetic mutation causing the loss of pelvic spines?
Researchers found that a specific mutation in a regulatory gene led to the loss of pelvic spines in certain fish species.If a cell contained a mutation in the gene that encodes FtsZ, what would be the result?
A nonsense mutation stops translation by introducing a premature stop codon.Which change in DNA will cause a heritable germline mutation?
A mutation in the DNA of germ cells, such as sperm or eggs, will be heritable and passed to offspring.Which of the following phenotypes would most likely be the result of a Hox gene mutation?
A Hox gene mutation can lead to altered body segment identity, such as limbs developing in incorrect locations.Which of the following would occur from a mutation in the gene's promoter region?
A mutation in the promoter region can affect gene expression levels, potentially leading to overexpression or underexpression of the gene.Which of the following is an example of a frameshift mutation?
An insertion or deletion of nucleotides that alters the reading frame is an example of a frameshift mutation.Which of the following statements about gene mutations is true?
Gene mutations can be beneficial, harmful, or neutral, and they contribute to genetic diversity.Which mutation will cause translation to stop?
A nonsense mutation will cause translation to stop by introducing a premature stop codon.Assume that a point mutation changes the codon AUU to AUC. Why is this a silent mutation?
This is a silent mutation because both AUU and AUC code for the same amino acid, isoleucine, so the protein sequence remains unchanged.Sickle cell disease is caused by a missense mutation that affects which of the following?
Sickle cell disease is caused by a missense mutation in the hemoglobin gene, changing glutamic acid to valine.When do chromosomal mutations usually appear?
Chromosomal mutations can appear during cell division, particularly during meiosis or mitosis.Which mutation would have the most significant impact on the gene product?
A frameshift mutation would have a significant impact as it alters the reading frame, potentially changing all downstream amino acids.Large chromosomal inversions can cause problems in which of these processes?
Large chromosomal inversions can cause problems during meiosis, leading to abnormal gametes.A chromosome has an inversion. Which describes a pericentric inversion?
A pericentric inversion involves a segment of a chromosome that includes the centromere being inverted.