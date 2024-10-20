Mutations quiz #2 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Mutations quiz #2

Mutations quiz #2
  • Which of the following is a frameshift mutation? Substitution, nonsense, silent, deletion.
    Deletion is a frameshift mutation because it alters the reading frame of the genetic sequence.
  • Which is a point mutation and not a frameshift mutation?
    A point mutation is a substitution, such as a silent mutation, which changes only one nucleotide without altering the reading frame.
  • Which is a point mutation and not a frameshift mutation? Mutagen, insertion, deletion, silent.
    A silent mutation is a point mutation that changes one nucleotide without affecting the reading frame.
  • Which of the following is an example of a beneficial mutation?
    A beneficial mutation is one that improves the chances of an organism's survival, such as a mutation that provides resistance to a disease.
  • What is the difference between gene mutations and chromosome mutations?
    Gene mutations involve changes in the nucleotide sequence of a single gene, while chromosome mutations involve changes in the structure or number of entire chromosomes.
  • Which of the following mutations would be most likely to have a harmful effect on an organism?
    A nonsense mutation, which introduces a premature stop codon, is likely to have a harmful effect as it can truncate the protein.
  • What change to genetic material do you observe?
    Changes to genetic material can include point mutations, such as substitutions, or frameshift mutations, such as insertions or deletions.
  • A mutation occurs in a sequence of DNA. How could the DNA mutation affect the protein produced?
    A DNA mutation can alter the mRNA sequence, potentially changing the amino acid sequence of the protein, affecting its function.
  • How do mutations affect an organism?
    Mutations can be harmful, beneficial, or neutral, affecting an organism's survival, adaptation, or having no effect at all.
  • Aneuploidies are deleterious for the individual because of what phenomenon?
    Aneuploidies cause an imbalance in gene dosage, leading to developmental and physiological abnormalities.
  • What effect can a replication error have on the traits of an organism?
    A replication error can introduce mutations that may alter protein function, potentially affecting the organism's traits.
  • Which effect could a mutation in mRNA have on the production of proteins?
    A mutation in mRNA can lead to changes in the amino acid sequence of a protein, potentially altering its function.
  • Which type of mutation stops the translation of the mRNA?
    A nonsense mutation introduces a premature stop codon, halting translation.
  • Which of the following mutations would likely be most dangerous to a cell?
    A frameshift mutation, as it alters the reading frame and can affect all downstream amino acids, potentially disrupting protein function.
  • What type of mutations might occur that cause proto-oncogenes to become oncogenes?
    Mutations such as point mutations, insertions, or amplifications can activate proto-oncogenes, turning them into oncogenes.
  • How do somatic and inherited mutations differ?
    Somatic mutations occur in non-reproductive cells and are not passed to offspring, while inherited mutations occur in germ cells and can be transmitted to the next generation.
  • Which would least likely result from a chromosomal change?
    A silent mutation, as it does not alter the amino acid sequence and is not typically associated with chromosomal changes.
  • What is the relationship between mutation and genetic diversity?
    Mutations introduce genetic variation, which is a key driver of genetic diversity and evolution.
  • Which of the following are ways that mutations may alter a gene?
    Mutations can alter a gene by changing its nucleotide sequence, leading to altered protein function or expression.
  • Which type of mutation occurs only in reproductive cells?
    Germ-line mutations occur in reproductive cells and can be passed to offspring.
  • What is an example of a neutral mutation?
    A silent mutation is an example of a neutral mutation, as it does not change the amino acid sequence of a protein.
  • What is the effect of a nucleotide-pair substitution that results in a nonsense mutation in a gene?
    A nonsense mutation introduces a premature stop codon, truncating the protein and potentially disrupting its function.
  • How does a single change in a nitrogen base alter the formation of a resulting protein?
    A single base change can alter the mRNA codon, potentially changing the amino acid sequence and affecting protein structure and function.
  • Which of the following is an example of a mutation?
    Examples of mutations include point mutations like silent, missense, and nonsense mutations, as well as frameshift mutations like insertions and deletions.
  • What did researchers discover about the genetic mutation causing the loss of pelvic spines?
    Researchers found that a specific mutation in a regulatory gene led to the loss of pelvic spines in certain fish species.
  • If a cell contained a mutation in the gene that encodes FtsZ, what would be the result?
    A mutation in the FtsZ gene could disrupt cell division, as FtsZ is crucial for forming the division septum in bacterial cells.
  • Which type of mutation stops the translation of an mRNA molecule?
    A nonsense mutation stops translation by introducing a premature stop codon.
  • Which change in DNA will cause a heritable germline mutation?
    A mutation in the DNA of germ cells, such as sperm or eggs, will be heritable and passed to offspring.
  • Which of the following phenotypes would most likely be the result of a Hox gene mutation?
    A Hox gene mutation can lead to altered body segment identity, such as limbs developing in incorrect locations.
  • Which of the following would occur from a mutation in the gene's promoter region?
    A mutation in the promoter region can affect gene expression levels, potentially leading to overexpression or underexpression of the gene.
  • Which of the following is an example of a frameshift mutation?
    An insertion or deletion of nucleotides that alters the reading frame is an example of a frameshift mutation.
  • Which of the following statements about gene mutations is true?
    Gene mutations can be beneficial, harmful, or neutral, and they contribute to genetic diversity.
  • Which mutation will cause translation to stop?
    A nonsense mutation will cause translation to stop by introducing a premature stop codon.
  • Assume that a point mutation changes the codon AUU to AUC. Why is this a silent mutation?
    This is a silent mutation because both AUU and AUC code for the same amino acid, isoleucine, so the protein sequence remains unchanged.
  • Sickle cell disease is caused by a missense mutation that affects which of the following?
    Sickle cell disease is caused by a missense mutation in the hemoglobin gene, changing glutamic acid to valine.
  • When do chromosomal mutations usually appear?
    Chromosomal mutations can appear during cell division, particularly during meiosis or mitosis.
  • Which mutation would have the most significant impact on the gene product?
    A frameshift mutation would have a significant impact as it alters the reading frame, potentially changing all downstream amino acids.
  • Large chromosomal inversions can cause problems in which of these processes?
    Large chromosomal inversions can cause problems during meiosis, leading to abnormal gametes.
  • A chromosome has an inversion. Which describes a pericentric inversion?
    A pericentric inversion involves a segment of a chromosome that includes the centromere being inverted.