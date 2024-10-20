Mutations quiz #3 Flashcards
Mutations quiz #3
Which will most likely cause an increase in the frequency of genetic mutations in humans?
Exposure to mutagens, such as radiation or certain chemicals, can increase the frequency of genetic mutations.Which of the following is true concerning a somatic cell mutation?
Somatic cell mutations occur in non-reproductive cells and are not passed to offspring.What type of mutation involves the loss of a single letter leading to a frame-shift mutation?
A deletion mutation involves the loss of a nucleotide, causing a frameshift.Which best describes chromosomal deletion?
Chromosomal deletion involves the loss of a segment of a chromosome, potentially leading to genetic disorders.What are the differences between somatic and germ-line mutations?
Somatic mutations occur in body cells and are not inherited, while germ-line mutations occur in reproductive cells and can be passed to offspring.Mutations can be caused by external factors. What are two examples of external factors?
Radiation and chemical mutagens are examples of external factors that can cause mutations.What are mutations?
Mutations are permanent changes in the DNA sequence of an organism, affecting RNA and protein synthesis.Which of the following causes an extra copy of a chromosomal region to occur?
A duplication mutation causes an extra copy of a chromosomal region.Which of the following is an incorrect statement about genetic mutations?
An incorrect statement would be that all mutations are harmful; in fact, mutations can be beneficial, harmful, or neutral.A mutation has occurred that has made UvrD nonfunctional. What result will this have on damaged DNA?
A nonfunctional UvrD would impair DNA repair processes, leading to accumulation of DNA damage.Why do you think certain mutations persist if they can be lethal?
Certain mutations persist because they may be beneficial in specific environments or because they are linked to advantageous traits.Which of the following statements is true of genetic mutations?
Genetic mutations can be spontaneous or induced, and they contribute to genetic diversity and evolution.Which point mutation produces a premature termination of the polypeptide chain?
A nonsense mutation produces a premature termination of the polypeptide chain by introducing a stop codon.What causes a chromosomal duplication to occur?
Chromosomal duplication can occur due to errors in DNA replication or unequal crossing over during meiosis.Which effect would a mutation in mRNA have on the production of proteins?
A mutation in mRNA can alter the amino acid sequence of a protein, potentially affecting its function.What type of mutation alters the reading frame in the mRNA downstream of the mutation?
A frameshift mutation alters the reading frame in the mRNA downstream of the mutation.Which of the following is not a chromosome mutation?
A silent mutation is not a chromosome mutation; it is a point mutation that does not affect the amino acid sequence.What do mutation and genetic diversity have in common?
Mutations contribute to genetic diversity by introducing new genetic variations.What is the difference between a gene mutation and a chromosome mutation?
Gene mutations affect a single gene's nucleotide sequence, while chromosome mutations involve changes in chromosome structure or number.The mutation resulting in the sickle-cell allele causes which of the following?
The sickle-cell allele mutation causes the substitution of valine for glutamic acid in the hemoglobin protein.Which three of these statements about nonsense mutations are correct?
Nonsense mutations introduce a stop codon, truncate the protein, and often result in nonfunctional proteins.Which of the following is a type of mutation that affects only a single base pair in DNA?
A point mutation affects only a single base pair in DNA.Which of these changes to the DNA triplet 3’ GCT 5’ will affect the protein produced?
Changing GCT to GAT will affect the protein produced by altering the amino acid sequence.Which of the statements applies to frameshift mutations?
Frameshift mutations alter the reading frame, affecting all downstream amino acids and potentially disrupting protein function.Why do most changes to DNA have no effect at all?
Most changes to DNA have no effect because they occur in non-coding regions or result in silent mutations that do not alter protein function.Which type of mutations have the potential to be dangerous?
Frameshift and nonsense mutations have the potential to be dangerous as they can significantly alter protein function.What is a harmful mutation?
A harmful mutation is one that negatively affects an organism's survival or reproduction, such as a mutation causing a genetic disorder.Which statement best describes how the sickle cell gene mutation can affect an organism?
The sickle cell gene mutation causes red blood cells to become misshapen, leading to health complications like anemia and pain.How can a missense mutation in a proto-oncogene cause cancer?
A missense mutation in a proto-oncogene can lead to uncontrolled cell division, contributing to cancer development.The synthesis of which molecule(s) could be affected by the mutation of DNA?
The synthesis of RNA and proteins could be affected by a DNA mutation, altering gene expression and protein function.What type of mutation involves break of a section of DNA that flips and then re-attaches?
An inversion mutation involves a section of DNA breaking, flipping, and re-attaching in reverse orientation.If one amino acid in a protein sequence is changed, what is likely to happen?
If one amino acid is changed, it may alter the protein's structure and function, potentially leading to a missense mutation.What is likely to happen if a frameshift mutation occurs?
A frameshift mutation is likely to alter the reading frame, affecting all downstream amino acids and potentially disrupting protein function.Why do different mutations accumulate in two species once they diverge?
Different mutations accumulate due to genetic drift, natural selection, and lack of gene flow between the diverged species.Which of the following would be the most immediate result of a gene mutation in an organism?
The most immediate result of a gene mutation could be a change in the protein's amino acid sequence, affecting its function.Which of the following describes a frameshift mutation?
A frameshift mutation involves the insertion or deletion of nucleotides that alters the reading frame of the genetic sequence.Which type of DNA mutation results in a change in the reading frame of an mRNA?
A frameshift mutation results in a change in the reading frame of an mRNA.How does a frameshift mutation affect protein function?
A frameshift mutation can disrupt protein function by altering the reading frame, leading to incorrect amino acid sequences.What is the effect of a nonsense mutation in a gene?
A nonsense mutation introduces a premature stop codon, truncating the protein and potentially rendering it nonfunctional.Which of the following can cause reciprocal translocations to occur?
Reciprocal translocations can occur due to errors in chromosome segregation during meiosis.