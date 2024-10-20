Mutations quiz #4 Flashcards
Mutations quiz #4
What is the difference between a nonsense and missense mutation?
A nonsense mutation introduces a stop codon, truncating the protein, while a missense mutation changes one amino acid in the protein.How are mutations that occur on body cells different from those on gametes?
Mutations in body cells (somatic) are not inherited, while mutations in gametes (germ-line) can be passed to offspring.Point mutations alter which component of gene expression?
Point mutations alter the nucleotide sequence, potentially affecting mRNA and protein synthesis.Can a mutation be beneficial to an organism?
Yes, a mutation can be beneficial if it provides an advantage in survival or reproduction in a given environment.How do germ-line mutations differ from somatic mutations?
Germ-line mutations occur in reproductive cells and can be inherited, while somatic mutations occur in body cells and are not passed to offspring.Which of the following are ways that point mutations may alter a gene?
Point mutations can alter a gene by changing its nucleotide sequence, potentially affecting protein function or expression.Which of the following mutations is most likely to cause a phenotypic change?
A missense or nonsense mutation is most likely to cause a phenotypic change by altering protein function.How do point mutations affect DNA sequences?
Point mutations affect DNA sequences by changing a single nucleotide, which can alter the resulting protein.Which of the following genetic disorders are due to a deletion or insertion on a chromosome?
Genetic disorders like cystic fibrosis or Duchenne muscular dystrophy can result from deletions or insertions on a chromosome.Which DNA mutations are more likely to cause changes in phenotype?
Missense, nonsense, and frameshift mutations are more likely to cause phenotypic changes by altering protein function.Which of the following processes would result from a mutation in the RAS gene?
A mutation in the RAS gene can lead to uncontrolled cell division, contributing to cancer development.Which of the following DNA mutations is most likely to damage the protein it specifies?
A frameshift or nonsense mutation is most likely to damage the protein by altering its structure or truncating it.Which of these mutations most likely results in the mutated hemoglobin gene?
A missense mutation in the hemoglobin gene, such as the one causing sickle cell disease, results in a mutated hemoglobin protein.FISH analysis is likely to detect which type of change in DNA?
FISH analysis can detect large chromosomal changes, such as duplications, deletions, or translocations.Mutations that can affect the offspring of an organism occur in what cell type?
Mutations in germ cells (sperm or eggs) can affect the offspring of an organism.Where do germline mutations occur?
Germline mutations occur in the reproductive cells, such as sperm and eggs.Which of the following best describes the result of a mutation in an organism's DNA?
A mutation in an organism's DNA can lead to changes in protein function, potentially affecting the organism's traits and survival.The mutation which causes sickle cell anemia results in which amino acid being replaced by valine?
The mutation causing sickle cell anemia results in glutamic acid being replaced by valine in the hemoglobin protein.