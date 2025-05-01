Mutations quiz #5 Flashcards

What are the main types of point mutations, and how do they differ in their effects on the amino acid sequence?
The main types of point mutations are silent, missense, and nonsense mutations. Silent mutations do not change the amino acid sequence, missense mutations change one amino acid, and nonsense mutations introduce a premature stop codon.
What is a nonsense mutation and what is its effect on protein synthesis?
A nonsense mutation is a point mutation that changes a codon to a premature stop codon, resulting in a shortened, usually nonfunctional, protein.
What are the two main types of frameshift mutations and how do they occur?
The two main types of frameshift mutations are insertions (addition of nucleotides) and deletions (removal of nucleotides), both of which shift the reading frame of the genetic code.
What is a mutation in the context of DNA?
A mutation is a permanent change in the DNA sequence of an organism, which can impact RNA and protein synthesis.
How can mutations affect an organism's survival?
Mutations can be harmful, beneficial, or neutral, depending on whether they decrease, increase, or have no effect on the organism's survival.
