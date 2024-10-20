Natural Selection exam Flashcards
Natural Selection exam
- Natural SelectionA key mechanism of evolution that influences allele frequencies based on fitness.
- What is directional selection?A pattern of natural selection that shifts average traits towards one extreme.
- Stabilizing SelectionA pattern of natural selection that favors average traits and reduces variation.
- What does disruptive selection promote?It promotes extremes, increasing variation within a population.
- Balancing SelectionSelection that maintains multiple alleles in a population.
- What is frequency-dependent selection?A type of balancing selection where rare traits are favored.
- Heterozygote AdvantageA situation where heterozygotes have higher fitness than either homozygote.
- What is sexual selection?Selection for traits that affect the ability to obtain mates.
- Sexual DimorphismDifferences in secondary sexual characteristics between males and females.
- What is intersexual selection?Mate choice, typically by the high investment sex, often females.
- Intrasexual SelectionCompetition within one sex, typically males, for access to mates.
- What effect does natural selection have on allele frequency?It changes the frequency of specific alleles based on their fitness.
- Directional Selection ExampleDarwin's finches with larger beaks favored when only large seeds are available.
- What is the outcome of stabilizing selection?The average phenotype remains the same, and extremes are eliminated.
- Disruptive Selection ExampleBirds with either small or large beaks are favored when only small or large seeds are available.
- Frequency-Dependent Selection ExampleBirds learning to recognize and prey on the most common snail shell pattern.
- Heterozygote Advantage ExampleSickle cell trait providing resistance to malaria in heterozygotes.
- What is the role of sexual selection in evolution?It shapes traits that improve an individual's chances of mating.
- Secondary Sexual CharacteristicsTraits that differ between sexes but are not directly related to reproduction.
- What is the difference between intersexual and intrasexual selection?Intersexual selection involves mate choice, while intrasexual selection involves competition.
- Example of Intersexual SelectionPeacocks with elaborate tails attracting females.
- Example of Intrasexual SelectionElephant seals fighting for territory to gain access to females.
- What is the significance of sexual dimorphism?It indicates that sexual selection has occurred.
- How does balancing selection affect allele frequencies?It maintains multiple alleles in the population, preventing any one allele from becoming fixed.
- What is the impact of heterozygote advantage on genetic diversity?It helps maintain genetic diversity by keeping both alleles in the population.
- Why is natural selection considered a key mechanism of evolution?Because it is the only mechanism that can produce adaptations.
- What is the effect of directional selection on a population?It changes the average phenotype in one direction.
- How does stabilizing selection affect a population's traits?It narrows the distribution of traits, favoring the average phenotype.
- What can result from long-term disruptive selection?It can lead to the formation of two distinct species.