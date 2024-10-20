Natural Selection and Evolution exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Natural Selection A process where the environment selects organisms with advantageous traits, enhancing their fitness.

Fitness An organism's ability to survive and reproduce in its environment.

Adaptation The process that enables organisms to improve survival and reproduction in their environments.

What is an example of adaptation in giraffes? Giraffes with longer necks can access food better, enhancing their survival and reproduction.

Who first described the process of natural selection? Charles Darwin

What are the two requirements for natural selection? Genetic diversity within a population and selective pressure for heritable traits that affect fitness.

Evolution Changes in the DNA of a population over multiple generations.

How does natural selection contribute to evolution? By selecting organisms with advantageous traits, leading to changes in the population's DNA over time.

What is an example of natural selection in crickets? Brown crickets blend into their environment better than green crickets, leading to higher survival and reproduction rates.

What does 'fitness' mean in the context of natural selection? The ability of an organism to survive and reproduce.

Selective Pressure Environmental factors that favor certain traits over others, affecting an organism's fitness.

What happens to organisms that are not well adapted to their environment? They are less likely to survive and reproduce.

Genetic Diversity The variety of different genetic traits within a population.

How does adaptation improve an organism's fitness? By enabling the organism to better survive and reproduce in its environment.

What is the result of natural selection over many generations? Evolution, or changes in the DNA of a population.

Biodiversity The variety of life in the world or in a particular habitat or ecosystem.

What is an example of a selective pressure? Predation, where predators preferentially eat certain types of prey.

How does natural selection affect a population's traits? It increases the frequency of advantageous traits over time.

What is the relationship between adaptation and natural selection? Adaptation is the result of natural selection.

What is an example of fitness in camels? Camels are well adapted to hot and dry climates, enhancing their survival and reproduction.

Heritable Traits Traits that can be passed on to the next generation.

What does 'survival of the fittest' mean? Organisms that are most fit to their environment are the ones that will survive and reproduce.

How does genetic diversity contribute to natural selection? It provides a range of traits that natural selection can act upon.

What is an example of natural selection in birds and crickets? Birds preferentially eat green crickets, leading to a higher survival rate for brown crickets.

What is the significance of long necks in giraffes? Long necks allow giraffes to access food at higher levels, improving their fitness.

How does natural selection lead to adaptation? By favoring traits that improve an organism's fitness in its environment.

What is the main cause of evolutionary changes in a population? Natural selection acting on genetic diversity over many generations.

What role does the environment play in natural selection? The environment acts as a selective pressure, favoring certain traits over others.