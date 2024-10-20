Natural Selection and Evolution exam Flashcards
Natural Selection and Evolution exam
Terms in this set (29)
- Natural SelectionA process where the environment selects organisms with advantageous traits, enhancing their fitness.
- FitnessAn organism's ability to survive and reproduce in its environment.
- AdaptationThe process that enables organisms to improve survival and reproduction in their environments.
- What is an example of adaptation in giraffes?Giraffes with longer necks can access food better, enhancing their survival and reproduction.
- Who first described the process of natural selection?Charles Darwin
- What are the two requirements for natural selection?Genetic diversity within a population and selective pressure for heritable traits that affect fitness.
- EvolutionChanges in the DNA of a population over multiple generations.
- How does natural selection contribute to evolution?By selecting organisms with advantageous traits, leading to changes in the population's DNA over time.
- What is an example of natural selection in crickets?Brown crickets blend into their environment better than green crickets, leading to higher survival and reproduction rates.
- What does 'fitness' mean in the context of natural selection?The ability of an organism to survive and reproduce.
- Selective PressureEnvironmental factors that favor certain traits over others, affecting an organism's fitness.
- What happens to organisms that are not well adapted to their environment?They are less likely to survive and reproduce.
- Genetic DiversityThe variety of different genetic traits within a population.
- How does adaptation improve an organism's fitness?By enabling the organism to better survive and reproduce in its environment.
- What is the result of natural selection over many generations?Evolution, or changes in the DNA of a population.
- BiodiversityThe variety of life in the world or in a particular habitat or ecosystem.
- What is an example of a selective pressure?Predation, where predators preferentially eat certain types of prey.
- How does natural selection affect a population's traits?It increases the frequency of advantageous traits over time.
- What is the relationship between adaptation and natural selection?Adaptation is the result of natural selection.
- What is an example of fitness in camels?Camels are well adapted to hot and dry climates, enhancing their survival and reproduction.
- Heritable TraitsTraits that can be passed on to the next generation.
- What does 'survival of the fittest' mean?Organisms that are most fit to their environment are the ones that will survive and reproduce.
- How does genetic diversity contribute to natural selection?It provides a range of traits that natural selection can act upon.
- What is an example of natural selection in birds and crickets?Birds preferentially eat green crickets, leading to a higher survival rate for brown crickets.
- What is the significance of long necks in giraffes?Long necks allow giraffes to access food at higher levels, improving their fitness.
- How does natural selection lead to adaptation?By favoring traits that improve an organism's fitness in its environment.
- What is the main cause of evolutionary changes in a population?Natural selection acting on genetic diversity over many generations.
- What role does the environment play in natural selection?The environment acts as a selective pressure, favoring certain traits over others.
- How does natural selection drive biodiversity?By favoring different traits in different environments, leading to a variety of adaptations.