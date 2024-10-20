Natural Selection and Evolution quiz #3 Flashcards

Which of the following best explains how an individual's evolutionary fitness is measured? A) By its strength and speed B) By its ability to survive and reproduce C) By its intelligence D) By its lifespan
B) By its ability to survive and reproduce
Which is not a requirement of natural selection? A) Genetic variation B) Overproduction of offspring C) Random mating D) Heritable traits
C) Random mating
Are changes to an organism's physical environment likely to result in an evolutionary change?
Yes, changes to an organism's physical environment can lead to evolutionary changes if they create selective pressures that favor certain traits.
Which statement accurately describes Darwin’s experience on the Beagle?
Darwin's experience on the Beagle involved observing diverse species and collecting evidence that led to his theory of natural selection.
What is the original source of variation that natural selection can act upon?
The original source of variation is genetic mutations, which introduce new traits into a population.
Which result is most likely to occur to the beetle population due to predation over time?
The beetle population may evolve traits that help them avoid predators, such as camouflage or defensive mechanisms.
Which explains why sickle-cell disease continues to increase in Africa?
Sickle-cell disease persists because the sickle-cell trait provides a survival advantage against malaria in heterozygous individuals.
What observations did Darwin make about the tortoises of the Galapagos Islands?
Darwin observed that tortoises on different islands had distinct shell shapes, adapted to their specific environments.
What is a vestigial structure?
A vestigial structure is a body part that has lost its original function through evolution, such as the human appendix.
What did Darwin conclude about the tortoises he observed?
Darwin concluded that the differences in tortoise shell shapes were adaptations to the specific environments of each island.
What is kin selection?
Kin selection is a form of natural selection where individuals increase their genetic success by helping relatives survive and reproduce.
What is stabilizing selection?
Stabilizing selection is a type of natural selection that favors intermediate traits, reducing variation and maintaining the status quo in a population.
Which of the following best describes the relationship between variations and adaptations?
Variations are differences in traits within a population, and adaptations are variations that enhance survival and reproduction.
Which of the following is true of Darwin's theory of natural selection?
Darwin's theory of natural selection explains how advantageous traits become more common in a population over time.
Which of the following is an example of analogous structures? A) Bat wings and bird wings B) Human arms and whale flippers C) Cat legs and dog legs D) Fish fins and dolphin flippers
A) Bat wings and bird wings
Which of the following statements about evolutionary forces is accurate?
Evolutionary forces such as natural selection, genetic drift, mutation, and gene flow drive changes in allele frequencies in populations.
In what situation might natural selection maintain a recessive allele even if it is harmful?
Natural selection might maintain a harmful recessive allele if it provides a heterozygote advantage, such as in sickle-cell anemia and malaria resistance.
Which of the following provides an accurate explanation for why vestigial structures may occur?
Vestigial structures occur because they were functional in an ancestor but have lost their original function over time due to evolutionary changes.
What term quantifies reproductive success of a phenotype?
Fitness quantifies the reproductive success of a phenotype, measuring its ability to survive and reproduce.
Which type of biodiversity helps a species adapt to changing environmental conditions?
Genetic diversity helps a species adapt to changing environmental conditions by providing a range of traits that may be advantageous.
Which statement describes how favorable traits in a population relate to natural selection?
Favorable traits increase an organism's fitness, making them more likely to be passed on to future generations through natural selection.
Which issue is not a challenge an organism encounters? A) Finding food B) Avoiding predators C) Maintaining homeostasis D) Unlimited resources
D) Unlimited resources
What is the evolutionary paradox of the genetics of altruistic behavior?
The paradox is that altruistic behavior reduces an individual's direct fitness but can increase inclusive fitness by helping relatives.
Which bird trait is an example of a derived trait?
Feathers are an example of a derived trait in birds, as they evolved from reptilian scales.
Heritable variation is required for which of the following? A) Genetic drift B) Natural selection C) Mutation D) Gene flow
B) Natural selection
Why is camouflage considered an adaptation?
Camouflage is considered an adaptation because it enhances an organism's ability to avoid predators, increasing its survival and reproduction.
Which of the answer choices is an example of stabilizing selection? A) Human birth weight B) Antibiotic resistance in bacteria C) Finch beak size D) Moth coloration
A) Human birth weight
Which of the following characteristics allowed early gnathostomes to become successful predators?
The development of jaws allowed early gnathostomes to become successful predators by enabling them to grasp and process food more effectively.
How is inheritance related to the process of natural selection?
Inheritance is related to natural selection because only heritable traits can be passed on to offspring and subject to selection pressures.
When is a trait most likely to be passed on to the next generation? Choose the best answer.
A trait is most likely to be passed on if it increases an organism's fitness, enhancing its survival and reproductive success.
What is a derived characteristic?
A derived characteristic is a trait that is present in an organism but was absent in the last common ancestor of the group being considered.
Which statement best describes how reproduction leads to natural selection in a population?
Reproduction leads to natural selection by allowing individuals with advantageous traits to produce more offspring, increasing those traits in the population.
What is an adaptation that helps hummingbirds obtain food?
A long, specialized beak is an adaptation that helps hummingbirds obtain nectar from flowers.
How does the recombination of linked genes contribute to natural selection?
Recombination of linked genes increases genetic diversity, providing more variation for natural selection to act upon.
What is needed for natural selection to occur? Select all that apply. A) Genetic variation B) Overproduction of offspring C) Stable environment D) Heritable traits
A) Genetic variation, B) Overproduction of offspring, D) Heritable traits
Which are characteristics of natural selection? Select three options. A) Acts on individuals B) Requires genetic variation C) Leads to adaptation D) Occurs randomly
A) Acts on individuals, B) Requires genetic variation, C) Leads to adaptation
Is the giraffe’s long neck an example of camouflage or adaptation?
The giraffe's long neck is an example of adaptation, as it allows them to access food in tall trees.
What causes this change in fur color?
Changes in fur color can be caused by genetic mutations, environmental pressures, or natural selection favoring certain colors.
Which of the following characteristics is most likely an adaptation? A) Sharp claws in a predator B) Bright coloration in a prey species C) Long neck in giraffes D) All of the above
D) All of the above
What happens to physical and behavioral traits that support survival?
Physical and behavioral traits that support survival are more likely to be passed on to future generations through natural selection.