Natural Selection and Evolution quiz #4 Flashcards

What is not true of the process of natural selection?
Natural selection does not create new traits; it acts on existing variation within a population.
Why should organisms reproduce more offspring than will survive? Select all that apply. A) To ensure some survive to adulthood B) To increase genetic diversity C) To maintain population size D) To provide food for predators
A) To ensure some survive to adulthood, B) To increase genetic diversity
What is one example of biological variation that Darwin observed in his travels?
Darwin observed variation in beak shapes among finches in the Galápagos Islands, adapted to different food sources.
Which of the following is not required for a behavioral trait to evolve by natural selection? A) Heritability B) Variation C) Advantage in survival D) Conscious choice
D) Conscious choice
Might there be an evolutionary advantage to this ability? Explain.
An evolutionary advantage exists if the ability increases an organism's fitness, enhancing its survival and reproductive success.
Can you think of a scenario by which a second human species could originate in the future?
A second human species could originate if a population becomes isolated and undergoes significant genetic divergence over time.
What are the four steps of natural selection?
The four steps of natural selection are variation, inheritance, high rate of population growth, and differential survival and reproduction.
Could directional selection lead to the creation of a new species?
Yes, directional selection could lead to speciation if it results in significant genetic divergence and reproductive isolation over time.
How do adaptations help an organism to reduce competition for food and other resources?
Adaptations help organisms exploit different niches, reducing competition by allowing them to utilize different resources or environments.
What determines the fitness of a trait?
The fitness of a trait is determined by how well it enhances an organism's survival and reproductive success in its environment.
Which of the following is an example of adaptation? A) Camouflage in insects B) Long necks in giraffes C) Webbed feet in ducks D) All of the above
D) All of the above
What type of selection would include the evolution of a long neck in giraffes?
Directional selection would include the evolution of a long neck in giraffes, favoring individuals with longer necks.
What accounts for the variation Darwin observed among island species?
The variation among island species is accounted for by adaptation to different environments and ecological niches.
What type of traits does sexual selection tend to favor?
Sexual selection tends to favor traits that enhance mating success, such as bright colors or elaborate displays.
Which of the following concepts is considered to be Darwin's main contribution to biology?
Darwin's main contribution to biology is the concept of natural selection as a mechanism for evolution.
The term convergent evolution is most applicable to which of the following characteristics? A) Similar body shapes in sharks and dolphins B) Different beak shapes in finches C) Vestigial structures in humans D) Genetic drift in small populations
A) Similar body shapes in sharks and dolphins
What is an example of an acquired trait?
An acquired trait is a characteristic that an organism develops during its lifetime, such as muscle growth from exercise.
What observations did Charles Darwin make about finches in the Galapagos Islands?
Darwin observed that finches on different islands had different beak shapes, adapted to their specific food sources.
How many finch species are found in the Galapagos?
There are 13 species of finches found in the Galapagos Islands.
Which would not be considered an evolutionary trade-off?
An evolutionary trade-off is not present when a trait provides only benefits without any associated costs.
What is the evolutionary drawback of this alternative mechanism for maintaining chromosome numbers?
The evolutionary drawback could be reduced genetic diversity or increased susceptibility to environmental changes.
Which of the following might happen if a giraffe inherited the trait for a short neck?
A giraffe with a short neck might struggle to access food in tall trees, reducing its survival and reproductive success.
What is an adaptation for flight in birds?
Adaptations for flight in birds include lightweight bones, feathers, and a keeled sternum for muscle attachment.
Which of the following is a driving force of intersexual selection?
Mate choice is a driving force of intersexual selection, where individuals select mates based on certain traits.
Which adaptation would be most likely to help a prey species avoid predators?
Camouflage is an adaptation that helps prey species avoid predators by blending into their environment.
Which of the following best defines fitness in the context of natural selection?
Fitness in natural selection is defined as an organism's ability to survive and reproduce, passing on its genes to the next generation.
Which adaptation favors the survival of an organism?
Adaptations that enhance an organism's ability to find food, avoid predators, or reproduce favor its survival.
Which is an example of a derived trait?
Feathers in birds are an example of a derived trait, as they evolved from reptilian scales.
For the rock pocket mouse, what is a key adaptation?
A key adaptation for the rock pocket mouse is its fur color, which matches the environment to avoid predators.
Why does natural selection only act on heritable variation?
Natural selection acts on heritable variation because only genetic traits can be passed on to future generations.
In what way did Darwin contribute to the study of biology?
Darwin contributed to biology by proposing the theory of natural selection as a mechanism for evolution.
Which of the following is an example of cryptic coloration? A) A chameleon changing color B) A brightly colored poison dart frog C) A moth mimicking a leaf D) A rabbit's white tail
C) A moth mimicking a leaf
What are some of the major predators of the rock pocket mouse?
Major predators of the rock pocket mouse include birds of prey and snakes.
Which hemoglobin genotype has the highest fitness in an area of high malaria infection?
The heterozygous genotype (HbA/HbS) has the highest fitness in areas with high malaria infection due to malaria resistance.
What effect does stabilizing selection have on variation in a population?
Stabilizing selection reduces variation by favoring intermediate traits and eliminating extremes.