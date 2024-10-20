Natural Selection and Evolution quiz #5 Flashcards

How does stabilizing selection affect genetic diversity within a population?
Stabilizing selection decreases genetic diversity by favoring average traits and reducing extremes.
What determines how “fit” an organism is?
An organism's fitness is determined by its ability to survive and reproduce in its environment.
Which of the following is required for natural selection to occur in a population? A) Genetic variation B) Large population size C) Random mating D) Stable environment
A) Genetic variation
Darwin's main contribution to biology was which of the following concepts?
Darwin's main contribution to biology was the concept of natural selection as a mechanism for evolution.
Which of the following statements best describes the true nature of natural selection?
Natural selection is the process by which advantageous traits become more common in a population over time.
Which of the following is an example of Müllerian mimicry? A) Two poisonous species with similar warning colors B) A harmless snake mimicking a venomous snake C) A moth resembling a leaf D) A rabbit's white tail
A) Two poisonous species with similar warning colors
What traits did each species of finch have that helped it survive in its environment?
Each finch species had beak shapes adapted to their specific food sources, aiding in their survival.
Why would having the enzyme lactase as an adult be an evolutionary advantage?
Having lactase as an adult allows for the digestion of lactose, providing a nutritional advantage in dairy-consuming cultures.
Which observations did Darwin make? Select the three correct statements. A) Variation in species B) Overproduction of offspring C) Stable environments D) Competition for resources
A) Variation in species, B) Overproduction of offspring, D) Competition for resources
Which of the following is a structural adaptation? A) Camouflage B) Long neck in giraffes C) Webbed feet in ducks D) All of the above
D) All of the above
What is sexual selection?
Sexual selection is a form of natural selection where individuals with certain traits are more likely to attract mates and reproduce.
Which of the following is a major disadvantage of inbreeding in natural populations?
A major disadvantage of inbreeding is reduced genetic diversity, which can lead to increased susceptibility to diseases and genetic disorders.
Which of these is not an ultimate cause of human mate choice? A) Genetic compatibility B) Physical attractiveness C) Cultural norms D) Random chance
D) Random chance
What does it take for a host jump to be successful?
For a host jump to be successful, the organism must adapt to the new host environment and overcome immune defenses.
Which evolutionary process produces the variation that natural selection can act upon?
Mutation produces the genetic variation that natural selection can act upon.
